Obama’s Christmas Twitter Photo Gets 300,000 Likes In 35 Minutes As Trump’s Twitter Christmas Videos Get Fewer

Former President Barack Obama is proving that he is more popular on Christmas Day on Twitter — the preferred domain of President Donald Trump — than the current president, simply by posting a Christmas photo of his family. Mr. Obama’s Twitter account published a photo displaying former First Lady Michelle Obama, her husband, Sasha Obama, and Malia Obama, along with five children dressed in red as little elves making curious faces on Twitter.

As seen below, the tweet on the “Barack Obama” Twitter account quickly swelled to enjoy more than 300,000 likes about 35 minutes after the Christmas Day tweet was published at 11:05 a.m. on Monday, December 25. The description that accompanied the Obama family photo, according to the Hill, featured former President Obama wishing his Twitter followers a Merry Christmas, along with “joy and peace this holiday season.” It was a different message than the below tweet published to Twitter on Christmas Eve from President Trump, which waxed on about folks being “proud to be saying Merry Christmas again,” along with crediting himself for leading “the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!”

Trump’s tweet received fewer than 200,000 likes in the 14 hours since his tweet was published at 9:56 p.m. on Sunday, December 24.

On behalf of the Obama family, Merry Christmas! We wish you joy and peace this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/CNFUZrhrBj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 25, 2017

People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017

In the Twitter reply section of Obama’s Christmas tweet, the former president is receiving lots of comments from fans stating just how much they miss Obama in comparison to the current presidential administration.

President Trump, meanwhile, posted several wishes for a Merry Christmas to his Twitter followers, as seen in the below tweets. However, none of those tweets received the amount of Twitter likes that Mr. Obama received. As seen in the video posted to Trump’s Twitter account at 10:51 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Trump’s tweet garnered approximately 106,000 likes in about 13 hours.

In 22 minutes Barack Obama’s “Merry Christmas” tweet got more likes than the Donald Trump “Merry Christmas” tweet he put up 12 hours ago. Merry Christmas America — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) December 25, 2017

Twitter users, like the one published above, noted the disparity between the number of likes that Obama’s “Merry Christmas” wish received in comparison to Trump’s Christmas wishes. Trump also posted another Christmas wish on Christmas morning, with the below tweet posted at 8:36 a.m. on Monday, December 25 still receiving fewer likes than the photo of the Obama family.