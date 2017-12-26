Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Rumors Viral On Twitter, Instagram: From Secret Birth To Khloe Kardashian Baby Shocker

Christmas didn’t stop Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans from creating all types of conspiracy theories about why Kylie Jenner still hadn’t announced her rumored pregnancy. Some fans were even furious, acting as if Kylie was the Grinch who had stolen their Christmas for not revealing her baby bump just like Khloe Kardashian recently did. Others became busy conducting a virtual circuit of Kardashian and Jenner social media accounts, refreshing them to hunt for the highly anticipated first sighting of Kylie’s baby bump.

Kim Kardashian had to bear the brunt of some of the hostility that went viral on Twitter and Instagram, where fans reacted strongly after Kim shared the last Kardashian Advent calendar day photo without Jenner.

Kim Kardashian Blasted When She Posts Final Instagram Advent Without Kylie

The awareness that Kylie was absent again made her KUWTK followers outraged, pointed out The Sun. Kim has been sharing the Advent calendar day photos on Instagram, featuring various members of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan. Aware of that, Kylie’s fans headed to Kim’s social media assuming that a pregnant Jenner would show off her baby bump in the last and best photo. Wrong.

And because Kim posted the photo, the nasty comments from Jenner’s followers were directed at Kardashian.

“Kylie Jenner’s fans were mutinous when she failed to appear [on Instagram].”

One fan wrote that the Kardashian clan had “disappointed” the world by not pushing pregnant Kylie into the spotlight on their holiday social media photos. And another reacted even more strongly, claiming that it was the end of the holiday.

“OVER, CHRISTMAS IS CANCELLED!” posted one angry fan.

DAY 25 MERRY CHRISTMAS A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 25, 2017 at 4:47pm PST

While fans blasted Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian came in for her own share after her comment about Kylie as a “secret little bunny.”

Kylie Jenner ‘Secret Little Bunny’ Gets Translated In Wild Ways: Is She Having Twins?

Khloe shared Snapchat videos that showed both Kylie and Rob Kardashian celebrating Christmas with the family on December 25. Fans were hopeful that Kardashian would use the opportunity to address the many reports that Jenner is pregnant with her first child and that rapper boyfriend Travis Scott is the baby daddy. But instead, Khloe put Kylie on the defense as Jenner hid her baby bump, reported Us Weekly.

“Merry Christmas! People think you weren’t there last night,” Kardashian informed Kylie about a Christmas Eve party held by Kris Jenner.

When Kylie insisted that she was present, Khloe came up with the cryptic “bunny” line that turned into yet another conspiracy theory.

“[Kylie Jenner is] a secret little bunny.”

Was that a reference to Jenner having more than one baby? A female rabbit has an average litter size of six bunny babies, according to the University of Miami biology department. Did Khloe just drop a baby shocker about Kylie, revealing in her “bunny” comment that Jenner is having twins or even triplets? Add that theory to the list of rumors soaring on social media.

Twitter Gets Frustrated But Invested In Seeing Kylie Jenner’s Bare Baby Bump Belly

On Twitter, Kylie’s fans also became increasingly angry about the lack of a bared baby bump. One suggested calling in the police or a detective squad to investigate Jenner’s missing baby bump, while others just made their frustration clear, reported Us Weekly.

“I need to see the BELLY.”

While some were truly annoyed, others saw the humor in the situation. One person thought that the entire situation was well-played by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan. But getting played didn’t change the fan’s commitment to watching every future episode of the show.

Kylie Jenner has increasingly been missing from the public spotlight, with rumors about her alleged pregnancy going viral. XPX / STAR MAX / IPx / AP Images

“YOU PLAYED US ALL & WASTED MY ENTIRE CHRISTMAS WAITING ON THIS PICTURE & KYLIE ISNT EVEN IN IT,” wrote the fan. “@KimKardashian I’M DONE WITH YOU….I’m still gonna watch every episode though.”

Kylie Jenner Secretly Had Baby — Or There Is No Baby?

And then there are the conflicting conspiracy theories. Bustle reported that some fans think Kylie isn’t pregnant, and that there’s no baby bump to be seen. That theory, however, clashes with the rumor that Jenner actually already had her baby.

The “Kylie Already Gave Birth” theorists believe that Jenner is holding off on revealing her new baby out of respect for her sisters. Khloe Kardashian just announced that she is pregnant, while Kim is waiting for her baby via surrogate to arrive. Those who believe this theory think that Kylie is waiting until both Khloe’s and Kim’s babies arrive to step forward out of the shadows with her infant.

But that’s not the end of the theories. One popular theory points to the New Year as the time that Jenner has chosen to flaunt her baby bump. Many viewed 2017 as a rather unpleasant year. Consequently, some fans think Kylie is wise in waiting until she rings in 2018 to share her pregnancy, pointed out Bustle.

“What if she’s starting her 2018 with the best news ever? And instead of ending the garbage fire of a year that 2017 was with her pregnancy announcement, maybe she wanted to wait until it ended.”

There also is the marriage theory. That rumor claims that Kylie already married her baby daddy, Travis Scott. After changing her last name, she may have opted to stay out of the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas cards.