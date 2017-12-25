‘Desperate Housewives’ Revival Is Something That Eva Longoria Is All In For

Desperate Housewives was a crazy popular comedy/drama series on ABC that aired from 2004 to 2012. Eva Longoria played the hilarious Gabrielle Solis, and she misses the role. The 42-year-old star was recently asked about her feelings of having a reboot of the series, and she’s all for the idea!

E! News reports that Eva Longoria would love Desperate Housewives to make a comeback.

“I wish! I love that show. I miss it every single day. I miss being Gaby. I miss being on set. I miss everything about it. But our creator [Marc Cherry] has said many times he wouldn’t bring it back,” Longoria told New Beauty magazine.

What would Gaby be doing at this point on the show if a Desperate Housewives revival ever came to be?

“Ruling the world,” Eva said. “We ended with her starting a fashion empire. I think I’m trying to do that in my life for Gaby.”

Eva Longoria pointed out that all of her former cast members from the show are “so busy” with other projects. Felicity Huffman, who played Lynette Scavo, is always working on “some Emmy award-winning show” and that Eva herself is busy with her own projects. The actress and philanthropist doubts a Desperate Housewives revival will ever happen, but she’d be thrilled to work on it again.

Us Weekly touched on Felicity’s thoughts on ever doing a Desperate Housewives reboot. In May, the 55-year-old actress tweeted what she thinks the show should be called if ABC ever decided to bring it back.

“It’s been 5 years?! Love all the #DesperateHousewives fans,” Felicity tweeted about the series’ five-year anniversary since the finale. “What a wonderful 8 years that was. Shall we do a reunion? ‘Desperate Old Dames’?”

For now, the Desperate Housewives star is doing just fine with her life personally and professionally. Eva Longoria is four months pregnant with her first child, a boy. She got excited about the idea of having her own baby with husband Jose Baston after being a stepmother to his three children. Although she’s more than happy enough being a stepmother to Baston’s kids, whom she loves very much, having a baby was “the icing on the cake,” she says.

Daily Mail had photos of Eva Longoria showing off her baby bump on Christmas Eve while shopping in Miami with Baston. She wore a black tank top, black leggings, and tennis shoes.

While it might be a disappointment to Desperate Housewives fans to learn that there’s not a chance for a reboot of the show, at least there’s comfort in knowing they can still find out what some of the cast is up to. Eva Longoria and Felicity Huffman are the most active stars in news headlines. Not much is heard about Teri Hatcher, who played Susan Mayer, or Marcia Cross, who played Bree Van de Kamp, since the series ended. Teri Hatcher was seen having lunch with her 20-year-old daughter, Emerson, in LA last week. The actress looks great and says her goal is to be in better shape than she was the day before. Marcia Cross is outspoken about politics and expresses her opposition to President Donald Trump and his policies on both her Facebook page and Twitter account.