Kit Harington’s Jon Snow Will Be ‘Under Pressure’ When ‘Game Of Thrones’ Returns For The Final Season

Kit Harington has a lot on his plate at the moment — and he’s starting to feel the pressure. The actor is currently gearing up to play Jon Snow one last time and admitted that there is a different feeling in the air. What has Harington worried about for the final season of Game of Thrones?

Harington Admits To Feeling More Pressure Than Ever Before

According to E! Online, Harington confessed that he feels more pressure than ever to deliver a final season fans will enjoy. Although Harington has always felt a certain level of pressure while filming Game of Thrones, he’s worried that the final season won’t live up to the hype. To prevent that scenario, Harington and the rest of the cast and crew are doing their best to produce the best season fans have ever seen.

“Whereas before, every year there’s always been a bit of pressure, this season is one where we could easily let people down. Obviously, we don’t want to do that, so we’re very much stepping up everyone’s game which is very apparent, at least to me,” Harington explained.

Emotions Fly High In The Final Season

When it comes to the end of the series, however, Harington isn’t sure about how he feels about it. The actor admitted that the ending is so big that it’s hard to keep track of all the moving pieces.

According to Winter is Coming, Harington and the rest of the cast are still feeling very emotional about how things will pan out. They are also dealing with the reality that they won’t have jobs after production for Season 8 is over.

After all, Harington and the rest of the cast have spent eight years of their lives working on the show. And while they are happy to finally move on with their careers, saying goodbye to the friends they’ve made over the years is a difficult process. With everything happening at once, Harington isn’t sure how he’ll feel about the final season when it finally premieres in 2019.

The Cast And Crew Make The Most Of Their Time Together

Harington’s co-star Sophie Turner expressed similar views about the final season. The actress, who plays Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, revealed that everyone involved in the series is making the most of their final days together.

With the series finale looming large, Turner explained how the entire cast has been eating meals and spending more time together than ever before.

Even former cast member Jason Momoa visited the set and assured fans that the final season is going to be huge. He didn’t reveal any specific details about what happens, but he was unhappy about accidentally spoiling the final season for himself.

Harington Currently Filming In Belfast

HBO has not announced an official premiere date for the final season of Game of Thrones, though it is expected to return at some point in 2019. In the meantime, Express reports that Kit Harington is currently filming the upcoming season in Belfast.

Production is scheduled to continue throughout the spring and early summer of 2018, so Game of Thrones fans can expect plenty of spoilers to emerge over the course of the next few months.