Markle Sparkles: Royal Protocol Rewritten As Meghan Attends Sandringham With Prince Harry And Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle is set to marry Prince Harry in May 2018. As many are aware, Ms. Markle is an actress, a divorcee, and of mixed race so the announcement of her engagement to Prince Harry raised more than a few eyebrows in the United Kingdom. Today shows how far the British royals are prepared to go in welcoming Meghan to the royal family. Queen Elizabeth has approved the breaking of a long-held tradition, inviting Markle to join Prince Harry for their traditional Christmas church service at Sandringham church.

By tradition only, married couples are invited to join Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip for the Christmas morning church service. As reported by the Telegraph, that tradition will be breached as Meghan Markle has been invited to join Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the rest of the royals for a special Christmas morning service.

After the church service at Sandringham church, Ms. Markle will join Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family for Christmas lunch at Sandringham. As reported by the BBC, hundreds of people, including many Americans, are gathered outside Sandringham church to welcome the royal family. The crowds are larger than usual this year, with many having waited overnight, and many of those interviewed stated that they had come to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It is usual for the younger royals to go on a walkabout, meeting members of the public and often receiving gifts of flowers from the crowds. Many will be hoping to meet Ms. Markle as they look forward to next year’s royal wedding.

By inviting Meghan Markle to spend Christmas with Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham, the royal family have shown how willing they are to accept Markle into the family.

Queen Elizabeth arrived at Sandringham church wearing a bright orange colored suit. Unusually, Prince Philip was not at Queen Elizabeth’s side, he arrived a few moments after the Queen, in the company of the younger Royals, including Meghan Markle. Prince Philip, who is 96-years-old, also attended an early morning service with Queen Elizabeth.

Meghan Markle arrived arm in arm with Prince Harry, walking alongside Kate Middleton and Prince William. Ms. Markle looked resplendent in a fawn colored coat with a matching brown hat. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a tartan jacket and looked radiant alongside Prince William.