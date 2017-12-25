'Counting On' Star Kendra Caldwell's Relationship With Joseph Duggar Is Paying Off!

Kendra Caldwell has only been a Duggar for a little over three months, but her life has completely changed. She has already become part of the family business of making babies, announcing a pregnancy just weeks after marrying Joseph Duggar. But, it’s not just her family that is growing, but also her bank account. So, how does the young couple earn their six-figure income?

Marrying Joseph Made Kendra A Part Of The Money-Making Duggar Clan

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Caldwell’s main role will be wife and mother, but she and her husband will also be a part of Jim Bob Duggar’s money-making operation. The family makes a lot of money, but it doesn’t just come from their reality shows.

The family has been on TV for over a decade, and estimates are that the Duggars currently receive about $40,000 per episode for Counting On, but it’s split a million ways. Over the years, the family has invested in real estate and purchased massive amounts of cars to turn for a profit. Jim Bob also started multiple businesses that he hopes to pass down to his kids.

What Does Joseph Do For A Living?

Per In Touch Weekly, Joseph is a fifth-generation house flipper and is also working to acquire his CDL and real estate license.

Between the real estate and the TV show, the couple’s estimated yearly income is in the low six-figures, not bad for a young couple who lives in a state with a low cost-of-living. But, the TV money won’t last forever, and Duggar women aren’t allowed to work, so at some point, Joseph may need to get an actual job to maintain their standard of living, especially since they plan on having a large family.

Kendra Caldwell Is Pregnant With Their First Baby

The couple recently announced on a video on the TLC website that they are expecting their first child in June. RealityTVWorld reports that the newlyweds are excited about becoming parents.

“We’ve both always loved children and seen them as a real blessing from God,” the couple said.

They went on to reveal that it is surreal for them to be having a baby of their own, but they can’t wait to meet their little one. Joseph said he thinks it will be a boy, but he will happy just to have a baby.

He says he has always dreamed of having his own family and he can’t believe it’s happening.

The couple married in early September after getting engaged at Joy-Anna Duggar’s wedding reception. Joy-Anna is also expecting a baby with her husband, Austin Forsyth, and she is due to give birth in late February.