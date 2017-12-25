How You Can Get Meghan Markle’s Signature Hairstyle

Future royal Meghan Markle has a modern fashion sense with beautifully-styled brunette hair; and if fans want to copy the polished, smooth blowout, all they have to do is find a Drybar. Ali Webb, the founder of the styling chain, told the Huffington Post that Markle used to be a frequent client when she was in New York and Los Angeles, and she explained how to get Markle’s signature look.

Fans Will Soon Ask For Markle’s Hairstyle

Webb explained that Markle has naturally curly hair which lends itself to plenty of volume, adding that the Suits star always preferred something smooth. She also revealed that Markle would get the “Straight Up,” which is straightened hair with a little bit of body and some extra curl on the bottom.

But sometimes, Markle would go with something a little different, asking for a “Cosmo” with loose curls.

Even if you can’t get to a Drybar, you can get a blowout with your local stylist. Just ask for something that will leave your hair with a lot of body and a slight wave, but still looking sleek.

Webb believes it is only a “matter of time” before clients start asking for Markle’s hairstyle.

Fans Can Afford Some Of Meghan Markle’s Signature Style

As for copying Markle’s fashion, it can sometimes be done at a fairly affordable price. According to the Telegraph, the actress recently attended the traditional Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace to meet some of Harry’s extended family, and she wore a $240 dress from Self Portrait.

#MeghanMarkles's inclusion in the queen's Christmas festivities marks something of a break with tradition. https://t.co/GDXVG3DuAB — W magazine (@wmag) December 24, 2017

She chose the Nightshade Midi from the label’s AW17 collection that featured a bodice made of their signature guipure lace with a raised black collar and A-line skirt.

But, finishing the look is where it gets pricey. Markle also wore a pair of diamond earrings – valued at about $5,995 – from Canadian fine jewelers Maison Birks, the same company that designed the opal and diamond earrings she wore at her engagement announcement.

Her Engagement Photo Dress Was Not Cheap

If you happen to have $75,000 laying around and you really want to copy Markle’s look, you can buy the black and gold couture gown from Ralph & Russo that she wore in her official engagement photos.

As CNN reports, Harry and Markle will be married on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. They will spend Christmas together at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

They met on a blind date where they met for a drink back in July 2016. The couple won’t reveal the name of the mutual friend who brokered the meeting.