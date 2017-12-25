Watch Cavs Vs. Warriors 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, And Game Odds

On Christmas Day, basketball fans will receive the gift of an NBA Finals rematch with the ability to watch Cavs vs. Warriors live streaming online or televised game coverage. Two of the top teams in the league once again are looking like they could meet for yet another championship once the season has ended. Right now, both Cleveland and Golden State are in second place in their respective conferences but still considered the teams to beat for the East and West. Here’s the latest Christmas game preview including odds, start time, television channels, and how to watch the Cavs vs. Warriors live streaming online.

When Golden State hosts Cleveland on Monday, it will almost feel like a fresh rematch. Some of the personnel has changed for the Cavaliers, as Kyrie Irving has moved on to play for the Boston Celtics, and the Cavs have added new faces such as Derrick Rose, Jae Crowder, and Dwyane Wade. There’s also the fact that the Warriors will be without two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry who has been sidelined by an ankle injury. Curry will be out for this one, as well as Rose who also has a sprained left ankle. Per ESPN’sgame report, guard Jose Calderon has been making the start for Cleveland in Rose’s absence and Patrick McCaw has filled in for Curry.

LeBron James and the Cavs visit Kevin Durant and the Warriors in a Christmas Day showdown. Tony Dejak / AP Images

As reported by the Odds Shark website, the Cleveland Cavaliers are 4-3 straight up in Christmas Day games with a 4-3 record against the spread as well. The Golden State Warriors have a 3-3 record in Christmas games but just a 1-5 record against the spread. Kevin Durant and the Warriors are considered favorites at home receiving five points on the latest spread and a price of -180 or higher on the moneyline. The visiting Cavs are +160 underdogs while the consensus points total is 217 points for the complete game.

Game time for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors is slated for 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday. ABC is scheduled to provide the live telecast on their various network channels around the country. There may be live streaming available for customers who have ABC Go website or compatible apps. This service is available to cable and satellite viewers in select major cities around the United States including Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and several others.

Cable and satellite customers who have ESPN as part of their television provider package should be able to log into the WatchESPN website or apps to see the Cavs vs. Warriors live streaming online. In addition, anyone without cable or satellite options who has hi-speed internet can sign up for a free SlingTV trial for one week. The channel streaming service includes ESPN3 or WatchESPN access as part of their basic Sling Orange package.