Prince William Says Prince George Talks ‘Deep’ About Happiness, Plus Get To Know Duchess Kate’s ‘Shadow’

The Royal Fab 4 are definitely family goals!

In a recent report by Us Weekly, it was revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have “very close” relationships with Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

According to the outlet, the royal family’s bond is undeniably strong, especially now that another bundle of joy is on the way. Interestingly, it seems like both parents have a special connection with each child.

Apparently, Prince William is very close to his eldest son, Prince George. An insider told the outlet that the father and son duo has been spending a lot of time together lately.

Surprisingly, at his age, the adorable tot already has a good understanding of some valuable lessons in life. The outlet claimed that the second in line to the British throne is astonished at his son’s views of the world.

Lately, Prince William is reportedly having serious conversations with Prince George about various topics, such as sharing and happiness. Much to his surprise, the future king sounds like a grown up when discussing some of life’s most valuable lessons.

“William says they have surprisingly deep conversations these days and his view of the world is absolutely fascinating to him.”

Prince William and Duchess Kate have close relationships with their children. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Apparently, Prince George has been sharing his thoughts about the importance of sharing and happiness with his dad, which impresses the duke.

“Not so long ago William said something like, ‘I never thought I’d see the day when George is talking to me about the value of sharing or the importance of happiness. He’s a bright boy!'” the source added.

Prince William is reportedly fascinated with Prince George’s views on happiness and sharing. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

On the other hand, Princess Charlotte reportedly loves to spend time with her mom, Duchess Kate. According to the outlet, the little girl is definitely her mommy’s “shadow.”

Given that her older brother started school earlier this year, the adorable princess gets to spend more quality time with her mother at home. Apparently, Princess Charlotte likes to help out in the kitchen and imitate the Duchess’s actions.

“Mummy definitely has a shadow,” the source noted. “Wherever Kate goes, so does Charlotte. It’s adorable. As she’s home a lot more than George, Charlotte spends time in the kitchen ‘helping’ with things. Whenever the housekeeper or Kate is preparing food, Charlotte needs her own little toy set by her side to imitate.”

Princess Charlotte loves spending time with Duchess Kate. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Previously, it was confirmed that Princess Charlotte will attend Willcocks Nursery School next year. According to Us Weekly, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose the prestigious school “because it’s a traditional nursery with high standards.”

The young princess is reportedly going to take morning classes five days a week. Prince William and Duchess Kate are expected to shell out around $4,080 per semester for Princess Charlotte’s nursery school.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte recently celebrated Christmas with Prince William and Duchess Kate. They also joined the rest of the royal family in their traditional celebrations at Sandringham.