Ellen DeGeneres’ Controlling Ways Over Portia De Rossi Will Reportedly Lead To Their Divorce

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi have been married for almost 10 years, but it seems that the couple is having marriage issues that might eventually lead to their divorce. The couple has been selling more of their properties, prompting fans that they must be sorting everything out before they split. Now, it looks like the couple is already on the verge of breaking up as their relationship has hit a snag. But is the talk show host controlling too much of their relationship?

Recently, a source told Life & Style Weekly that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi are already at their “breaking point” and it’s expected that they will file for divorce sometime soon. The couple, though, has yet to comment on any of these divorce rumors, but more fans believe that they are going separative ways after selling their properties. The famous talk show host has been spotted without her wedding ring, which strengthens the rumors that her marriage to her wife is falling to pieces.

It is said that California law entitles a spouse to get more of her partner’s estate as soon as their marriage reaches at least a decade. The couple’s marriage turns 10 in August 2018, which can mean that the Australian model has the right to more of Ellen DeGeneres’ fortune, which is reportedly worth $360 million. De Rossi is only worth $20 million, and she would be luckier should her marriage to the talk show host lasts at least 10 years.

“They’re not going to make it. Their roller-coaster marriage is about to derail.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres, however, is doing her best to save their marriage, and the couple has undergone therapy and counseling in an attempt to keep their relationship intact. The source went on to say that the TV host has been doing anything she can just to keep her wife with her. According to the insider, her “controlling ways” have caused trouble in their relationship, which might lead to their divorce.

The insider added that Ellen DeGeneres “micromanages” De Rossi’s career and personal life although she’s been told to change this kind of attitude towards the model. However, the TV host doesn’t even want a divorce and none of their friends want it either. That said, many of their fans are wondering if the couple would need a child to strengthen their marriage.

De Rossi, 44, was rumored to be pregnant, but they both denied these claims and said that they are not planning to have children in any way. Ellen DeGeneres, 59, said that they are happy spending time with each other. In April, the couple listed their luxury homes on the open market, including one in Santa Barbara, California, and their Beverly Hills condo. Yahoo! Australia previously quoted OK! Magazine that they are not just heading to a sad breakup, but they are also splitting up their estates before making any official announcements.

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi live with their fur babies (cats and dogs) and have adopted some of the rescue animals.