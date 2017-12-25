Following Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s official split in September 2016, they both have gotten along pretty well when it comes to custodial rights over their six children. However, the legal fees and other expenditures have reportedly left Angelina with little money. If recent reports are to be believed following her split with Pitt, Jolie is facing financial troubles and it has reportedly affected her Christmas shopping this year.

Brad Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston when he met Angelina Jolie for the first time on the movie set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Their onscreen romance blossomed and speculations based on onlookers’ comments soon ignited a rumor that reportedly led to his divorce with Friends star, Jennifer. Following his divorce with Jennifer Aniston, Pitt soon started dating Jolie and sooner than anyone predicted, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie became a power couple in the entertainment industry.

Brad and Angelina’s relationship lasted for more than 12 years and it was speculated in 2016 that due to Brad’s alleged alcohol addiction, Angelina has decided to end her marriage with him. However, there were reports that Angelina was allegedly delaying the divorce proceedings because she was having second thoughts when it comes to spending her entire life without Brad Pitt.

The latest report, however, indicates that the delay in the divorce proceedings and all the legal expenditure has allegedly left Angelina with little money. A recent report from Radar Online suggests that Tomb Raider movie star’s wealth is in jeopardy as she was spotted shopping for Christmas gifts at the most famous discount store in America — Target.

An unverified insider revealed to the outlet that despite having millions in her bank accounts, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie was spotted at Target purchasing Christmas gifts.

“Angie loves Target. It’s one of her favorite stores and a place where she gets lots of her Christmas gifts. She has staff that can get her anything and go anywhere for her, yet one place she has been spotted is Target.”

That being said, as of June 2017, Angelina Jolie’s net worth is $160 million. Like many Hollywood celebrities, Angelina Jolie has earned an enormous sum of cash from endorsement deals that include a $12 million contract with St. John and a $10 million deal with Louis Vuitton. In addition to this, it was revealed by Forbes that as a couple, Brad and Angelina have earned about $117.5 million since their marriage in 2014. Neither has commented on the existence of a pre- or post-nuptial agreement, so the division of their joint assets remains to be seen. But apparently, it shows that Angelina Jolie is not under financial crisis, despite the recent reports.