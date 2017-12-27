Kylie Jenner Baby Update: Khloe Kardashian May Have Accidentally Filmed Sister’s Baby Bump

Khloe Kardashian is proudly flaunting her baby bump after she finally confirmed all the rumors about her pregnancy. However, another member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who is believed to be also pregnant, Kylie Jenner, still appears to be waiting for the right time to reveal hers. But did Khloe accidentally film her sister’s much-awaited baby bump during the Christmas festivities?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have always celebrated Christmas in the grandest way possible. Since the siblings are now old enough for presents, their main focus right now is the kids. Being the social media queens that they are, every special moment during the holiday was of course captured and shared on the popular platforms.

Khloe Kardashian took to Snapchat to share a quick clip of Kourtney Kardashian’s kids, 8-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, 3-year-old Reign, and Kim Kardashian’s two children, 4-year-old North and 2-year-old Saint. The kids will be seen waiting until they were allowed to run to the living room and open their presents. While the short video was obviously fun to watch, one thing unexpectedly took the spotlight.

Khloe Kardashian’s snap didn’t only feature five of the kids, but two adults were also spotted on it. Although their faces could not be seen, many were convinced that the one with the blue fluffy slippers was Kim Kardashian and the other one might be Kylie Jenner with an obvious baby bump.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

Despite being absent from the limelight for quite a while, Kylie Jenner made an appearance in Khloe Kardashian’s Snapchat videos to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. Even though she was clearly wearing a white top on the clip, and not a holiday onesie like the “pregnant” woman on the other snap, fans still think that it was her, saying, “You can definitely see Kylie’s preggo belly on [Khloe’s] snap chat… bottom right with the red nails.”

There are two possible scenarios in this snap. One is that Kylie Jenner might be wearing a white top earlier but then changed into the festive pajamas when it was time for opening gifts. Or it could also be that the blue onesie is just very unflattering and one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars just had a hard time hiding her bulging belly after eating those holiday food.

Kylie Jenner has never addressed anything about her alleged pregnancy.