Janet Jackson, Jermaine Dupri Reportedly Reconcile Amid Billionaire Divorce Fiasco

Janet Jackson has reportedly reconciled with on-off boyfriend Jermaine Dupri, it has been reported.

The couple, who spent a whopping seven years together before calling it quits, is said to be seeing one another again, which appeared to be very clear when the duo embraced one another rather passionately during an after party earlier this week.

According to Us Weekly, Janet Jackson and Dupri were seen partying together at an event following the singer’s last concert date for the North American leg of her tour in Atlanta.

Jermaine, who resides in ATL, was believed to have been present at the show, and from what sources have gathered, they are most definitely working things out between one another.

It’s been years since Janet Jackson and Dupri have communicated with one another, particularly since the “So Excited” hitmaker went on to marry billionaire Wissam Al Mana, whom she is now divorcing.

Family members on the Jackson side went on to tell the media that the marriage fell flat because Janet was allegedly being abused during her time with Mana, adding that the only positive that came out of the duo’s romance was the child they share between one another.

When Janet Jackson and Jermaine decided to go their separate ways, fans were shocked, seeing that the famous sister to the late Michael Jackson had often gushed that she definitely wanted to start a family with Dupri.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Janet Jackson famously talked about how sex life with Jermaine was out of this world, shyly admitting that he takes her places she has never been before.

Neither Janet Jackson nor Jermaine Dupri has confirmed reports that they are back together, but as revealed by Us Weekly, it appears as if things are definitely heading into the direction of an unexpected reunion between the two.

Fans are eager to know how Jermaine will adapt to the fact that Janet Jackson now has a child, begging the question if the singer will try for another child with Dupri this time.

Janet Jackson’s divorce to Wissam is an ongoing process that has yet to be finalized.