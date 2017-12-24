Steelers Versus Texans: What You Need To Know

The Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3) face off against the Houston Texans (4-10) on December 25, 2017, in an AFC Christmas Day match-up highly anticipated by many fans. The two teams will face off at NRG Stadium in Houston. The game can be watched on NBC stations or live streamed through NBC Sports Live at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. Both teams are starting the Christmas day match-up with injuries. The Houston Texans are missing Deshaun Watson, Tom Savage, T.J. Yates, and numerous other players. The Pittsburgh Steelers have also suffered injuries this year and are missing receiver Antonio Brown. The Pittsburgh Steelers also made headlines this week as they dropped James Harrison to open up room on the roster for Marcus Gilbert’s return from suspension. Although Harrison has been in a backup role the last two seasons, he went on record with his disappointment with how little he has been able to play this season.

Although numerous experts have the Pittsburgh Steelers winning in a slam dunk, Houston Texans fans are not giving up quite yet. The Pittsburgh Steelers lost in week 15 against the New England Patriots and are having to travel on a holiday, both of which can potentially affect player morale. The Houston Texans injured list has continued to grow this season, though, leaving the team with a losing record and on their third string quarterback as well as second and third string in other positions.

#TunchsKeys for Week 16 vs. the Texans:

1️⃣ Focus on looking forward

2️⃣ Block Jadeveon Clowney

3️⃣ Stop DeAndre Hopkins pic.twitter.com/Fi0sn7pWAY — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 24, 2017

In a public tweet, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they are focusing on looking forward, blocking Jadevon Clowney, and stopping DeAndre Hopkins. Houston Texans’ DeAndre Hopkins is a focus point for any opponent. The Pro Bowl wide receiver is one of Houston’s star players and currently leads the NFL in targets, even above Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown. The Houston Texans posted a video on their keys to winning as well. T.J. Yates is an important player for the Texans’ offense and the coaching staff is encouraging him to play at his best.

What are the keys to a win on #Christmas? pic.twitter.com/vmf42Au8Qc — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 24, 2017

No matter which team wins, fans are sure to enjoy the Christmas afternoon NFL match-up between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans as they play at NRG Stadium. Fans can also catch the evening game between the Raiders and Eagles at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time.