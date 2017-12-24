Kim Kardashian Is Not Forcing Kylie Jenner To Reveal Pregnancy After Khloe’s Confirmation [Debunked]

The Kylie Jenner pregnancy has been shrouded in mystery and rumor. One of the latest pieces of gossip to hit the internet is that her older sister, Kim Kardashian, is trying to pressure Kylie into officially revealing that she is going to have a baby. As the Inquisitr previously reported, an alleged “insider source” told The Sun that Kim is “strongly encouraging” Jenner to unveil her baby bump to the world. Reports that Kylie is expecting a baby with rapper Travis Scott started to emerge in September, with TMZ being one of the first celebrity news outlets to report the news early on. But Kylie has not publicly confirmed that she is with child, which has only generated more questions about the story.

The Sun’s source said that Kim wants Kylie to start spreading the news because she wants the media to be focused on the birth of her third child with Kanye West. According to the reported insider, Kim does not want her story to be eclipsed by Kylie’s and she fears that it will be if Kylie continues to withhold her baby confirmation. The Daily Mail published the story as well and cited The Sun as their source

But Gossip Cop is on the case and they claim that the story has no basis in reality. The site, which is known for debunking celebrity rumors, checked with a rep for Kim Kardashian who said that the story was “ridiculous” and “false.”

When you think about it, the rumor really does not hold up to scrutiny. Kim Kardashian still captures a lot of media attention and the birth of her first child via a surrogate is considered big tabloid news. The fact that Kylie is remaining tight-lipped about her alleged pregnancy probably isn’t going to change that. Kylie confirming the baby news could have the opposite effect and turn more media attention toward the young lip-kit mogul.

so… the Holiday Collection launches today ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:40am PST

In related Kylie Jenner news, People Magazine has reported that Kylie Jenner wants to maintain a low profile until her baby is born. A source allegedly close to the family told the magazine that Kylie doesn’t plan to make any public appearances or confirm any baby news until she’s given birth. Until then, Kardashian-Jenner fans will just have to be happy with Khloe’s pregnancy reveal.