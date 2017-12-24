Selena Gomez’ Family Being ‘Upset’ With Bieber Is Not True, Is HollywoodLife Debunked Again?

For the holiday season, Selena Gomez is reportedly having a disagreement with her family, most especially her mother Mandy Teefee. Since Gomez came back with Justin Bieber, HollywoodLife reported that there has been a rift with Gomez and her mom.

“Selena gets why her mom has so many reservations about her seeing Justin again, but she just wishes Mandy would trust her judgement and give him a break. She’s upset, but totally not phased by her family’s disapproval though, if anything it makes her all the more determined to make it work out with Justin to prove them wrong,” a source told HollywoodLife.

However, another source debunks these claims saying there is no one “close” to Selena Gomez who would share any type of information to a website she once called “the worst,” Gossip Cop reported.

Even Justin Bieber had a beef with the site. Last year, the Sorry singer released a statement on his site saying the publication was simply spewing out hurtful and untrue stories about him. He tried to mobilize his fans by signing a petition to shut them down, but it only led to the site deleting three fabricated stories, according to the Inquisitr.

Though there is an obvious friction with the Bad Liar singer and her mom, with her mother unfollowing her on Instagram, there is no certainty that the quote is verifiable.

❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez (@perfectosjelena) on Dec 23, 2017 at 7:33am PST

There were also irregularities with the source quoted on HollywoodLife. Gossip Cop points out that it is unreliable for a source supposedly close to the celebrity to say that Bieber is the love of her life so her mother can’t stop them from “their one last shot at love.”

Though the source is unnamed, HollywoodLife has not retracted the story yet. The site notes that they are still unsure how the holidays for the Gomez family would turn out, but they’re hoping they could fix it.

According to Gossip Cop, this is not the first time the site was wrong about Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. They also reported that Bieber would be staying with Gomez’ family during Christmas but that wasn’t true.

HollywoodLife previously reported that another source who said the Thanksgiving reunion did not work out because of the wrong “timing.” This then turned them to report that since Gomez and Bieber missed Thanksgiving together, they would plan for a Christmas together.

Meanwhile, Gossip Cop debunked the story yet again, noting that one of Gomez insider “assured” Bieber would not join the family since they don’t want to ruin Christmas with a potential family drama.