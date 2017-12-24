‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Best Friends Jade Roper Tolbert And Carly Waddell Have Tons To Celebrate This Year

When Jade Roper Tolbert and Carly Waddell met on the set of The Bachelor who knew that not only would the two become best friends, but both would have similar happy endings. While trying to win the heart of Bachelor Chris Soules, Jade and Carly became close. As fate would have it, both Jade and Carly were sent home by Soules and the two ladies remained close. They both went on to appear on the summer hit Bachelor in Paradise, Jade just once and Carly twice. This holiday season both Jade and Carly have tons to celebrate and smile about.

This Christmas Jade and husband Tanner are celebrating with their daughter Emerson, while Carly and husband Evan Bass are excitedly awaiting their daughter’s birth in a few short months. Both couples met, fell in love and became engaged on Bachelor in Paradise. Jade took to Instagram to share a sentimental and personal post about their daughter that includes their friendship. Jade shared a photo which included herself and Tanner, as well as Evan and Carly. Jade revealed it was during this trip to the Bahamas to celebrate hers and Evan’s birthday that they conceived Emerson. She noted that it is special that she will always remember this trip and the memories made with some of her greatest friends. She even said, “Maybe next trip, we’ll get baby #2!”

Carly shares the same feelings towards Jade as she recently reiterated on Instagram for Jade’s birthday. Carly shared a photo of herself and Jade from her wedding and talked about how the two have been inseparable ever since meeting on The Bachelor. She shares that it has been three years of major life changes and she is blessed to have Jade in her life. Carly concludes by saying next year will be their best year yet. Carly and Jade’s daughters will be approximately six months apart.

Tanner and Jade are having a blast with their daughter and Carly and Evan are patiently waiting for theirs to make her debut. This is not the first child for Evan, he has three sons from his previous marriage. Fans can see their adorable Christmas photo on Evan’s Instagram. They all have meshed well together and appear to have found their perfect fit. Things couldn’t be going any better for these two friends and their little families. 2017 was good to all of them and the best is yet to come.

Now that Jade and Carly have found their happily ever after, it’s Arie’s turn to see if he can find the love of his life. The new season of The Bachelor premieres in January.