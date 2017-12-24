Anderson Cooper Knew He Would Never Date Andy Cohen After Talking To Him For 45 Seconds

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen have know each other for decades, but the media personalities have never dated. According to Cooper, all it took was one short conversation with Cohen for him to know that he’s not his type at all.

As reported by Instinct Magazine, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen recently opened up about the time a mutual friend tried to set them up on a blind date. Unfortunately for an overly enthusiastic Andy, he blew his shot with the CNN host by mentioning his mother during a phone call.

While appearing together on The Tonight Show, the two friends talked about their disastrous first conversation.

“We had a phone call to set up the date, I was a young reporter at NBC, he was at CBS. And I knew within 45 seconds, I was never going on a date with Andy Cohen,” Anderson Cooper told host Jimmy Fallon. “I imagined him on a Bluetooth headset and gesticulating. He was all excited. And he violated my cardinal rule, which is he asked me about my mom within the first minute of talking to me.”

Anderson Cooper’s mother is an heiress with a famous last name, artist and clothing designer Gloria Vanderbilt. Andy Cohen was unapologetic about his excitement over the prospect of dating her son.

“I wanted to date the Vanderbilt boy! I was excited!” he said.

Andy Cohen also revealed that he was unaware that mentioning Anderson Cooper’s mother is what turned the CNN host off; the interview with Jimmy Fallon was the first time he had ever heard Anderson explain why he didn’t want to pursue a relationship with him.

During a recent appearance on Andy Cohen’s Bravo talk show, Watch What Happens Live, Cooper and Cohen told Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak that they find the idea of dating each other “weird” and “uncomfortable.” They also played a game to see just how well they know each other, and most of their answers didn’t match up. When Zolciak asked them how Cohen would dress if he were to role play during sex, he said that he would wear a cop costume. However, Cooper guessed that he would dress up like Snoopy.

As reported by Gay Times Magazine, the guys were also asked who has the higher “freak number.” They agreed on who is kinkier in bed.

“Me,” Anderson answered while laughing and nodding his head.

Andy Cohen previously said that his own freak number is “high” while answering viewer mail.

Luckily, neither Anderson Cooper nor Andy Cohen haven’t struggled in the romance department since failing to make a love connection with each other. As reported by Gay Star News, Cooper is in a long-term relationship with bar owner Benjamin Maisani. During an appearance on Live! With Kelly Ripa, Cooper revealed that he was helping his 44-year-old partner learn how to drive.

Andy Cohen was most recently linked to Clifton Dassuncao, a Harvard PhD student. Back in May, he told Extra that their relationship was “good.” He also said he was open to getting married, but he and Dassuncao were taking things “day by day.”

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will host CNN’s New Year’s Eve celebration next week. Fans of the longtime friends can also watch them banter during their live show, AC2: Deep Talk and Shallow Tales.