Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Scott, Posts Revealing Photo Of Herself On Instagram

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Scott, posted a revealing photo of herself on Instagram wishing herself a Happy Birthday. The blonde beauty has turned heads a few times over the years as she’s grown up and began using social media.

TMZ reports that Hailie will turn 22 on Christmas Day, so she wanted to make the world aware of it by posting a photo of herself looking mighty stunning in a form-fitting blouse that exposed her impressive abs and the lower breast cleavage. She also had on tight blue jeans and black high heels posing elegantly on a red chaise lounge. “Happy Birthday to me,” Eminem’s daughter captioned the image.

The sexy photo of Hailie Scott marks her first photo on Instagram since March 23. She took a noticeable absence from the social media platform after posting a photo with her dog, Lottie.

As People reports, Hailie Scott wore a similar number last year when she was celebrating her twenty-first birthday with her boyfriend. She had on a dark pink mini-dress and black lace-up heel boots. The dress had the same cutout pattern that showed her abs and a portion of her lower breasts.

happy early birthday to me A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Dec 22, 2017 at 7:52pm PST

Eminem’s daughter loves to wearing form-fitting dresses that flatter her incredible figure. Hailie is currently attending Michigan State University and last made headlines when she was crowned homecoming queen in 2013 at her high school in Clinton Township, Michigan. Students and faculty said Eminem’s daughter won the title because she’s “smart, athletic, and a caring young woman.”

Eminem dedicated the song, “Castle,” solely to Hailie. In the lyrics, he starts from his daughter’s birth and moves forward about the years to follow. He makes reference to to feeling guilty over making her a subject of his numerous tracks despite the fact they’ve had a lot to do with making him provide the kind of life his family has. Eminem raps that certain things between he and her mother (Kim Mathers), should’ve been private, but they were made public.

Eminem’s implies through several song in his latest album, Revival, that this may be his last album.

“They can take this fame back, I don’t want it,” he says. “I’ll put out this last album then be done with it.”

Hailie Scott is the only daughter of Eminem and his ex, Kim Mathers. Eminem and Kim were married twice before splitting in 2006.