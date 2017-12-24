Watch Seahawks Vs. Cowboys 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Start Time, & Odds

With just a few games left on the NFL schedule, fans will watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys live streaming online and televised game coverage on Sunday afternoon. Seattle and Dallas are still involved in the NFL Playoff picture, and the return of a certain running back will be something on the minds of fans, as well as bettors. Here’s the latest NFL game preview with odds to win, points total, television start time, channels, and how to watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys live stream online feeds.

The anticipated Week 16 NFL game will feature the return of Dallas Cowboys’ star running back Ezekiel Elliott from to the field after serving a multiple-game suspension issued by the league. Elliott led the NFL in rushing in his rookie season but was suspended for six games this season due to an NFL investigation into domestic assault allegations from last year. His Cowboys are currently in the hunt for a playoff spot at 8-6, but so are Russell Wilson the visiting Seattle Seahawks (8-6). That makes today’s matchup that much more important with postseason implications on Christmas Eve. Next up on Dallas’ schedule will be a showdown with the top team in their division and NFC right now, the Philadelphia Eagles, while Seattle is slated to host the Arizona Cardinals.

Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys are four-point home favorites for Sunday’s game against Seattle. Stephen Brashear / AP Images

Oddsmakers have listed the home team as favorites today for this pivotal game and it’s been mentioned that Zeke’s return has caused the odds to surge in their favor. The Dallas Cowboys are receiving a consensus of four points on the spread at most sportsbooks, according to Odds Shark. For the moneyline, Dallas is a -195 to -220 favorite while the visiting Seahawks are +170 to +180 underdogs. For the points total, bettors are speculating on a consensus of 47 points. For trends heading into this matchup, the Seahawks are 2-5-1 against the spread in their last eight games and 3-7-1 against the spread in their last 11 road games. Dallas has a 6-3 straight up record in their last nine games of the season and is 5-2 against the spread against Seattle in the teams’ last seven meetings.

Sunday’s Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys game has a scheduled start time of 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time. For live televised game coverage, many fans can watch on their applicable FOX channel around the United States. Live streaming online feeds may be available for cable and satellite subscribers via the FOX Sports Go website or compatible apps.

In addition to those options, anyone without the ability to see the game on television could consider a few live streaming options. One of those is the Verizon NFL Mobile app for Verizon customers. Another option is watching with an NFL Sunday Ticket package from DirecTV. A final option allows fans to watch the game later on-demand via an NFL Game Pass subscription which is currently available via a free trial at the official NFL website.