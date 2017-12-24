Chris Bosh’s Mom Arrested For Using Disabled Man As Part Of Suspected Drug Ring

The mother of NBA star Chris Bosh has been charged with using a disabled man in “drug distribution activities,” while residing at one of his properties.

TMZ reports that Frieda Bosh is accused of “exploiting a disabled person” by forcing the man to use his disability check to pay their rent at a Texas home owned by Bosh.

The same property was raided by police earlier this month as part of an ongoing drug investigation that allegedly was being run from the DeSoto home.

Freida Bosh has since claimed her son is now trying to evict her from the property, and that the two haven’t spoken in years.

Authorities now suspect that Jonathan Brown, who also stayed at the home and was arrested at the same time as Bosh, was running the drug ring and Freida Bosh “allowed this to occur as a means of obtaining free narcotics and marijuana from Brown, while also allowing narcotics and marijuana to be distributed from the offense location.”

Following their raid at the home, authorities said “enough drug paraphernalia was found to indicate they were used in narcotics trafficking.”

TMZ also reported that the home “had all of the hallmarks of a traditional drug trafficking den… from iron gates to security cameras.”

Investigators also found other evidence that included baggies with cocaine residue, weed paraphernalia, burned joints, and mail with Freida’s name on it.

According to TMZ, authorities had been watching the home for a while and just days before sent an undercover officer to the home to gather trash bags that had been left outside of the property.

Bosh played 13 NBA seasons and is an 11-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion. Hampered by health issues, he last played for the Heat during the 2015-16 season and was officially cut earlier this year.

Just last month, Bosh told NBA TV that he continues to keep his “options open as a player” but doesn’t have an interest in a coaching career.

Over his 13 seasons, Bosh averaged 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and two assists. His best statistical season came with the Toronto Raptors in 2010 when he averaged 24 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists.

During his six seasons in Miami, Bosh competed in four straight NBA Finals, starring alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.