Baba Vanga Prophecies For 2018: Blind Mystic Hinted At ‘New Form Of Energy’ On Venus, China As Top Superpower

It’s been over two decades since the blind Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga passed away. Her prophecies supposedly extend until the end of the universe, which she believes will take place in the 51st century, and her ardent supporters claim that she was able to predict major world events such as Brexit, the 9/11 tragedy, and the Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004. And with 2017 drawing to a close, reports have cited her prophecies for the year 2018, which allegedly include two key events — the rise of China as the world’s leading “superpower,” and the discovery of a “new form of energy” on Venus.

According to a report from the Mirror, there is a chance that both of Baba Vanga’s prophecies for 2018 might come true. In July 2018, NASA will be launching its Parker Solar Probe, a spacecraft named after solar astrophysicist Eugene Parker. The space agency’s official website describes the mission as one that will “revolutionize our understanding of the sun,” as the spacecraft braves incredible heat and radiation to go closer to the sun’s surface than ever before. NASA specifies that the Parker Solar Probe will use Venus’ gravity over a seven-year span, as it makes seven flybys and moves closer to the sun, while studying its solar wind and the energy that heat up its surrounding plasma.

Although the Parker Solar Probe won’t actually land on Venus, LadBible pointed out that the spacecraft’s mission could possibly tie in with the “new form of energy” described in Baba Vanga’s 2018 predictions. She reportedly added that this would lead to a “golden age,” with world hunger being wiped out between 2025 and 2028, and a manned spacecraft landing on Venus around that time.

Blind mystic Baba Vanga 'who predicted 9/11 and Brexit' has made two world-changing predictions for 2018. https://t.co/mowrJIwsEz — Esther May Ortega (@TheEstherOrtega) December 24, 2017

The second major prediction, which suggests that China could overtake the United States as the most powerful country in the world, was also described as being “plausible” in the Mirror’s report. The publication cited multiple financial statistics and forecasts, including one from 2015, where the research group The Conference Board predicted that China will have a greater share of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP) than the U.S. in 2018. Last year, Forbes also wrote that America’s share of the world’s economy is expected to tick down from 16.7 percent in 2015 to 14.9 percent in 2025, a far cry from the 21.2 percent share recorded in 1970.

Meanwhile, China’s share of the world’s economy has increased rapidly in the past five decades or so. From a share of 4.1 percent in 1970, the country’s contribution increased to 15.6 percent in 2015, with this figure expected to keep rising in the years to come, the Mirror added.

Baba Vanga’s prophecies for 2018 suggest that China might replace U.S. as the world’s top ‘superpower’. hrui / Shutterstock

Though there are many conspiracy theorists who swear by Baba Vanga’s prophecies, with the soothsayer being “revered” in Russia for purportedly having an 85 percent accuracy rate, one of her most notable predictions for 2017 did not exactly come true. As reported by the Inquisitr last year, the mystic predicted that Barack Obama would be the “last U.S. president.” This was interpreted by her supporters as meaning that Donald Trump would not be sworn in as president, though that didn’t turn out to be correct, as Trump officially became the 45th President of the United States on January 20 of this year.