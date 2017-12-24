Taylor Swift Buys Pregnant Fan Home, Supplies For Baby

Taylor Swift’s reputation has taken quite a hit in recent years, but a new report that’s been circulating is sure to paint the pop star in a different light.

Stephanie Waw, a long- time Taylor Swift fan who has met her several times, took to Taylor’s app, The Swift Life, to share the story of how Taylor helped purchase a home for her, her mom and her unborn child in 2015, according to E! News.

Stephanie prefaced her story by stating that the place that she and her mom were living in had been condemned for health, thus leaving them homeless. Her mom then treated her to a Taylor Swift concert and meet-and-greet to help take her mind off of things. While backstage, Stephanie’s mom told Taylor about their struggles and asked that she make Stephanie feel special.

According to Stephanie, Taylor took the mom’s words to heart and did just that.

“After the show Taylor took us back to her dressing room where she told me, ‘Stephanie, You’ve been in my life for a long time and you’ve never asked me for anything. You could have reached out and I would have helped you. But you didn’t.'”

Taylor then told Stephanie that she was going to refund her concert ticket, but actually ended up giving her enough money to purchase a home, as well as supplies for her unborn child.

“She told me, ‘I want you to be able to enjoy your little girl, not have to worry about all this stuff. That night she gave me her hand and lifted me off the ground. The same way she’s done for 12 years. I love her forever.”

This isn’t the first time that Taylor Swift has made headlines for being charitable towards her fans. Over the years, Taylor Swift has developed an illusion of closeness with her fanbase, known affectionately as Swifties, that has been unmatched by most other pop stars. Taylor Swift has invited her fans to her home to hear her new album, baked them cookies, and given them Christmas presents out of nowhere, a practice that was soon known as “Swiftmas,” and that’s just naming a few.

Taylor Swift has yet to comment on this story.