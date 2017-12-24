Kylie Jenner To Announce Pregnancy On December 25 In The Kardashian Christmas Card, Fans Speculate

Kylie Jenner has been noticeably missing from the 25-part Kardashian Christmas Card series, but the rumored mother-to-be could make a long-awaited appearance in the final Christmas card on Monday, December 25, thousands of curios social media fans believe.

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian and other members of the extensive Kardashian-Jenner clan took to social media to unveil the penultimate Christmas card titled “Christmas Eve.” And fans were quick to notice that Kylie Jenner, who is rumored to be expecting her first child with beau Travis Scott, was nowhere to be seen.

As anticipation has reached a boiling point, fans continue to offer their theories as to when Kylie Jenner would finally announce her rumored pregnancy. And many seem to be convinced that Kylie Jenner’s baby bump could materialize in the 25th Christmas card.

If Kylie made her baby bump debut in the final Kardashian Christmas Card, it would be a wonderful Christmas gift to millions of fans and the media, as it would finally put the long-running pregnancy speculation to rest.

Since pregnancy rumors emerged in the media in September, Kylie Jenner and the rest of the family have remained suspiciously tight-lipped on the matter and kept dodging pregnancy questions.

DAY 24- CHRISTMAS EVE pic.twitter.com/xK4BVXTd6h — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 24, 2017

Kylie Jenner has also fueled the rumors by sporting oversized, baggy clothes in an apparent attempt to cover up the rumored baby bump over the past few months. Kylie boasts a whopping over 100 million followers on Instagram.

Sasha's Shirt ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 9, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

The Kardashian Christmas Card kicked off on December 1, and has showed pretty much the entire family, including momager Kris Jenner, siblings Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kanye West and the family’s adorable kids.

But Kylie was absent from the Christmas cards, continuing to keep a low-profile in the wake of the pregnancy rumors.

However, Kylie isn’t the only member of the family who has come under increased scrutiny in the past few months. Her sibling, Khloe Kardashian, had been rumored to be pregnant for months until she finally confirmed her pregnancy earlier this week.

Now, fans expect Kylie Jenner to follow suit. And what could be more epic than ending the month-long Kardashian Christmas Card extravaganza with Kylie’s long-anticipated baby bump in the final 25th card on Monday?

Kylie will show up in tomorrow’s picture with her baby bump. I just know it. — Megan Mullins (@Mgavin911) December 24, 2017

@bethgennardx if 25 ain’t them all confirming Kylie’s pregnancy after this shady no show idk what I’ll do — HAYLEY H ????‍♀️✨ (@hayleyhodsonx) December 24, 2017

Kylie needs pop up with the belly on Tomorrow’s picture ???????????? — Marline (@Marline728) December 24, 2017

Kylie announces she’s pregnant on Christmas Day. 100% — Amy Holdsworth (@Amypodderz) December 24, 2017