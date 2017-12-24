At least two conservative street artists admit that their campaign against celebs on the left in is financed by rich Hollywood conservatives, and all are said to be linked to a group called “Friends of Abe,” (FOA) which has a secret list of 2.5k members. The Hollywood Reporter says that the three main conservative Hollywood street artists receive $5k to $20k per “mission,” blanketing Hollywood with posters like the Meryl Streep “She Knew” posters which claim that Meryl Streep knew that Harvey Weinstein had been sexually harassing women in Hollywood for decades.

Though the group “Friends of Abe” (FOA) is quite secretive, it’s membership is said to include Tom Selleck, Gary Sinise (FOA founder, and creator of official non-profit paperwork), Robert Duvall, Kelsey Grammer, Patricia Heaton, and more. FOA and the three main artists behind the street art prank often congregate at a restaurant on the Westside of Los Angeles for many official and unofficial FOA gatherings.

The Hollywood street artists, who largely try to remain anonymous are targeting not only Meryl Streep and her link to Harvey Weinstein, but also her new movie about the Pentagon Papers, The Post, and also her co-star, Tom Hanks, who they claim also knew about Harvey Weinstein’s predatory behavior.

The anonymous artists give their reasons for targeting Streep, Hanks, and others.

“They’ve injected themselves into politics so audiences can no longer suspend belief. They’re ruining Hollywood. I love Streep, but she’s a weapon on the left, and we have to take out the left.”

Rose McGowan Was Not Behind ‘She Knew’ Art Targeting Meryl Streep

Many thought that Rose McGowan and her #RoseArmy were behind the Meryl Streep posters which read “She Knew” after McGowan spoke out against Streep and others who she perceived had given aid and comfort to Harvey Weinstein and others as he sexually harassed many women in the entertainment industry. Other new posters which also include Streep and Tom Hanks read “I Knew” and “We All Knew.”

Meryl Streep has not commented on FOA and the Hollywood street artist campaign, but Streep did want to comment and let McGowan know that she was not aware that women were being paid to keep quiet after being sexually assaulted.

“I want to let her know I did not know about Weinstein’s crimes, not in the ’90s when he attacked her, or through the subsequent decade when he proceeded to attack others.”

Rose McGowan has not held her tongue, even going after her former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano for seeming to protect Georgina Chapman, the wife of Harvey Weinstein.

“You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one.”

FOA Continues To Meet In Hollywood In Secret

Friends of Abe, FOA, (named for Abraham Lincoln), founded by actor Gary Sinise, disbanded temporarily after splitting up over disagreements about Donald Trump (some members supported him while others didn’t). On a Facebook post, the group declared “FOA is back!”

FOA first made headlines when Donald Trump was invited to speak at a meeting of the club in Brentwood after he spoke ill of Mexican immigrants. Many of the members have some association with Trump confidant Steve Bannon, including Jon Voight, Clint Eastwood, and Kelsey Grammer, says LA Weekly.

Though FOA is continuing to remain secretive, it is taking on new members within the entertainment industry, if you have the proper credentials, according to the FOA Facebook page.

“To join FOA, one must have provable bona fides as a conservative and as a member of the entertainment industry. For the latter, an IMDb page, or any other independent link confirming your role in ‘the biz,’ is necessary. For the former, you need to either be publicly known as a conservative or have someone already in FOA who can vouch for your political views.”

LA Weekly says that now that FOA has regrouped, it is trying to keep Gary Sinise from the reconstituted FOA, and are asking that any new members keep their affiliation with FOA anonymous.