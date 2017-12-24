Jax Taylor Wears Hilarious Dress In New Holiday Photo With Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor is celebrating the holidays by not taking himself too seriously. The Vanderpump Rules star shared several images from his current Christmas trip with girlfriend Brittany Cartwright. Loyal fans of Jax’s are loving the new photos of the reality star where he dons a hilarious Christmas dress.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Jax and Brittany traveled and arrived safely in Brittany’s home state of Kentucky to spend the holidays with her family. Not much time was wasted after arrival as Jax shared the photos of their Christmas outfits a few hours after they made it to Brittany’s parent’s house.

Jax shared a photo on his Instagram page and a looping video on Twitter displaying his colorful Christmas dress, which matched Brittany’s in style. He sported black sweatpants under a green and white wool/fleece dress while Brittany wore a red, green, and white apron-like dress.

Jax wished his followers a happy holiday alongside the photo but removed the ability for them to comment. Ever since Jax’s cheating scandal with Faith Stowers was aired this season on Vanderpump Rules, fans of the show have been dragging him through the mud on all social media platforms. The 38-year-old has occasionally prevented comments on his Instagram photos, to keep away the negativity and to prevent himself from engaging with trolls.

The Instagram photo has over 30,000 likes, while the Tweet is showing less popularity with just 427. Fans can still respond on Twitter, and most are laughing at Jax’s hilarious outfit. Many fans wished Jax and Brittany a Merry Christmas, while others tweeted back several laughing emojis.

Brittany has been taking a different route on social media since Season 6 has focused strictly on her troubled relationship. The Kentucky native has stayed off social media for the most part, with a few posts asking her followers to be respectful and to spread the love. Brittany has not shared any photos of her Christmas vacation with Jax so far, while he has documented most of their trip online.

To see the rest of the drama unfold between Jax and Brittany, watch Vanderpump Rules every Monday night at 9 pm on Bravo.