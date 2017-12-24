‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kelly Kruger Teases A ‘Y&R’ Return, Will She Return As Mackenzie?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease Mackenzie could come to Genoa City in the coming weeks. One of the four women that played Mackenzie, Kelly Kruger, teased that she would love to return as J.T. Hellstrom’s (Thad Luckinbill) estranged wife. Many Y&R fans would like to see her return and give Victoria (Amelia Heinle) a run for her money for J.T.’s heart.

According to Soap Central, Mackenzie and J.T. left Genoa City in 2010 for a promising job in Washington, D.C. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Mackenzie and J.T. grew apart and decided to take a break from each other. It’s evident that J.T. misses his family, so he would probably welcome her return.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that J.T. and Victoria grow closer as they spend the holidays together. As Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) continues to act out, the former couple starts to see why they fell in love as young adults. However, Reed isn’t happy with the increase in family time.

The family time could come to a halt if Mackenzie shows up in Genoa City. Currently, there hasn’t been any casting news to suggest Mac could be returning, but sometimes the Young and the Restless showrunners like to surprise the viewers.

Francois Durand / Getty Images

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Kruger would love to return as Mackenzie. Kelly disclosed that the character of Mackenzie meant a lot to her as it was her first daytime role. She went on to say that she played her for two years and often misses portraying her.

Kruger played Mackenzie when she was a teenager. She believes that it would be interesting to bring her back to see what kind of woman she became after being married to J.T. and having two children.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that the fans would love to see Mackenzie return, too. They would like to explore what led to her breakup with J.T. and why Reed is distant with his dad.

J.T. will be sticking around in Genoa City for another six weeks, at least. Next week, Reed gets a DUI, something that prompts Victoria and J.T. to make a drastic decision to prevent their son from getting into any more trouble. Would you like to see Kelly Kruger return as Mackenzie?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.