Early this morning, Real Housewives of New York former Countess Luann de Lesseps was arrested in Palm Beach after she was accused of threatening and assaulting a police officer. Luann de Lesseps, 52, has been granted $20k bail to return to her Palm Beach home for Christmas, but must return to court for a hearing on January 25th. Over the next month, Luann de Lesseps is allowed to return to New York pending a hearing and trial in Palm Beach, Florida.

Luann de Lesseps Isn’t The First RHONY Arrested In Palm Beach

Palm Beach is starting to seem like a bad luck locale for the Real Housewives of New York as Tinsley Mortimer, a cast member of former Countess Luann de Lesseps (she gave up her title when she briefly married Tom D’Agostino last holiday season) was also arrested in Palm Beach after a domestic at the home of a former boyfriend.

Tinsley Mortimer is using the Bravo series Real Housewives of New York to re-establish herself in New York after her arrest on the grounds of her boyfriend’s house shook up her life.

“You lose yourself, you get so caught up in this thing and this other world and this life. Being arrested saved my life, just giving me an opportunity to understand the good in my life.”

Luann de Lesseps Is Charged With Assaulting A Fireman and a Police Officer

The Daily Mail is saying that in the early hours of the morning, Luann de Lesseps was arrested for first assaulting a Palm Beach fireman and then getting into it with a police officer. Palm Beach police have listed her charges as battery on a firefighter, disorderly intoxication, resisting a police officer with violence, corruption by threat of a public servant. The bulk of the charges against Luann de Lesseps are felonies.

An assistant state’s attorney in Palm Beach says that Luann slammed a door and kicked at least one officer while shouting “I’m going to kill you all,” as she was put under arrest.

A friend of Tom D’Agostino says that she isn’t surprised by the violent outburst because Luann de Lesseps was said to be violent with D’Agostino.

“Tom left her for this reason because she was so violent. She used to punch, kick and scratch him. And in public. It doesn’t surprise me, especially when she drinks. And boy does she like to drink. She clearly has a problem.”

Fans of Real Housewives of New York have seen Luann de Lesseps overindulge in alcohol several times, falling into a bush last season when the RHONY ladies went on a trip to Mexico.

Luann de Lesseps Is Out On Bail

Real Housewives of New York Luann de Lesseps made an appearance in Palm Beach in front of Judge Ted Booras in order to secure her bail, says PageSix. The judge released the former Countess Luann de Lesseps on $20k bail explaining that Luann has no priors, but she should still hire a criminal defense attorney.

“I don’t think it would be that hard to find you.”

Real Housewives of New York Luann de Lesseps has not released a statement about her arrest, and neither has Bravo.