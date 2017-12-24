Blake Shelton Reportedly Plans To Focus On Gwen Stefani And Making A Baby After ‘The Voice’

Season 13 of The Voice has finally come to an end, and after a busy few months, Blake Shelton is planning on taking some time off during the holidays to be with his girlfriend Gwen Stefani and her three boys. Could a romantic Christmas mean a baby in 2018 for the superstar couple?

Shelton Gets A Few Months Off From ‘The Voice’

According to Enstarz, the country singer scored a big win this past week when Team Shelton’s Chloe Kohanski won the reality singing competition. But now, the grueling schedule is over, and he is ready to settle down and enjoy some private time with his girlfriend of over two years.

“He is looking forward to this season to be done for The Voice, and he is looking to take some time off because everything for him starts again in February,” revealed a Hollywood Life source.

Shelton will be back on The Voice set in just a couple of months, joining co-stars Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, and new judge Kelly Clarkson. He will also be touring the country around the same time. But right now, he is happy to get away from his hectic schedule and focus on Stefani.

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani’s Christmas Plans

Shelton will be spending the holidays in Los Angeles with the Hollaback Girl and her boys, Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3. The children will be splitting their time between their mom and dad, Gavin Rossdale.

An insider reveals that it will be a juggling act, but the couple will make things work. Stefani will also be throwing a huge holiday party in her 12,000-square-foot Beverly Hills home. But, the couple will also take advantage of some private time, with Shelton promising to make it extra special.

They are also hoping that the new year will bring their dream of having a baby together to life. A source close to the couple says that Shelton has become very close to Stefani’s boys, but they would like to have a baby of their own. The pair is hopeful and believes it will happen soon.

Stefani says that every day is Christmas when she is with Shelton, but they are still planning a special holiday complete with Christmas carols, a Santa meter watch, and a Christmas Eve mass.

Did Gwen Order Blake To Lose Weight?

Things are stronger than ever between the couple, despite rumors to the contrary. Recently, a tabloid reported that Stefani ordered Shelton to lose weight or he would lose her. The I’ll Name the Dogs singer slimmed down after his divorce from Miranda Lambert, and he joked in an interview he went on the “divorce diet.”

But, in the past couple of years, he has gained the weight back, and the tabloid claimed Stefani was not happy. But, Gossip Cop has debunked the story, saying their source close to the couple laughed it off and called it nonsense.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have not confirmed or denied their baby plans.