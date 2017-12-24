Meghan Markle’s Pals Serena Williams And Priyanka Chopra Reportedly Won’t Be Allowed To Be Her Bridesmaids

Unless Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tear up the Royal rulebook, Markle’s friends Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra won’t be her bridesmaids, and Prince William won’t be Harry’s best man. But, if Harry does things like his brother, protocol will not be followed to the letter, and the couple will make their wedding party look exactly how they want.

Who Will Be Harry And Meghan’s “Supporters”?

According to The Sun, it is expected that Harry will return the favor to his brother and name him best man for his wedding, just like William did back in 2011. Tradition dictates that there is no best man in a Royal wedding, but the Duke of Cambridge became the first to break protocol and have one, his younger brother, Harry.

Instead, those closest to the couple are “supporters,” and when it comes to the bride, her bridesmaids are not adults. It was highly unusual when the Duchess of Cambridge had her sister Pippa Middleton as the maid of honor.

British royal expert, Marlene Koenig, told Town & Country that it is unlikely Markle will have women her own age as her supporters.

“Most royal brides do not have adult bridesmaids. It would be unusual for a royal bride to have a woman in her late 30s as a maid or matron of honor. The Duchess of Cambridge having her sister, Pippa, was unusual. I would be less surprised, however, if one of [Meghan’s] friends read a lesson during the service.”

She went on to say that most royal brides have bridesmaids who are in the early teens or children. So, as Elite Daily explains, it is more likely that Princess Charlotte and Prince George will be in the wedding party instead of one of Markle’s Hollywood pals.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding Guest List, Venue And Cost

That means that the bride’s celebrity friends will probably be on the guest list, and many are speculating that Harry’s good friends Barack and Michelle Obama will also snag an invite.

The only details the palace has released so far about the big day are that it will take place in May 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. According to an official statement, Windsor is a special place for Harry and Markle, and they have spent a lot of time there since they started dating.

The royal family will pay for the event, including the church service, the music, the flowers, and the reception. But, taxpayers will have a bigger bill to pay; the security will reportedly cost around $25 million.

Per Elle magazine, Meghan Markle will also become a British citizen and will be baptized and confirmed into the Church of England before her wedding day.

Once the couple is married, Queen Elizabeth will give them new official titles, and the expectation is that they will become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.