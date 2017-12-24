‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Julian’s Hot New Romance Teased By ‘GH’ Writers

General Hospital spoilers from this week’s Soap Opera Digest offer tantalizing hints about what’s ahead for Julian Jerome (William deVry) and Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Unfortunately for “Julexis” fans, it doesn’t seem like a reunion is coming anytime soon. Although GH writers have told fans to stick with the couple and not lose hope, the two will be pushed farther apart romantically in coming weeks. Not only that, but Julian will soon find someone else in his life and spoilers hint it’s Kim Nero (Tamara Braun).

Kim and Julian both get new romances – will it be together?

In the most recent issue of ABC Soaps in Depth, General Hospital spoilers revealed that Kim would soon embark on a new romance, but it will not be with her ex Drew Cain (Billy Miller) or his twin Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). With a lack of eligible bachelors in town, some GH rumors suggested that it could be Julian with whom Kim tangles. That information came out last week and now, with this week’s new spoiler, it seems increasingly likely that Julian and Kim will give romance a shot.

GH spoilers from Soap Digest, shared by She Knows Soaps indicate that Julian finally has to face that his new life running the pub on Charles Street will not include Alexis. Every time they run into each other, Alexis openly shuns her ex and makes clear she wants nothing to do with him. The spoilers say that Julian will find romance with someone else while he waits for Alexis to warm up to the idea of him coming back into her life. Julexis fans shouldn’t lose hope just yet.

The universe doesn't seem to want Alexis and Julian away from each other. Tune into an exciting, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/mFSLyhwDxp — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 22, 2017

Will Julian’s new romance spark jealousy?

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Opera Digest say that Julian must “take stock of his own life,” and if that means Alexis isn’t with him, then he could find “other romantic avenues” to explore. Combine this spoiler with the one about Kim’s new romance, and you’ve got two single Port Charles residents that are available, age-appropriate, and lonely in the New Year. It shouldn’t be too long before Kim finds herself in the Charles Street pub where she spots the handsome owner, and they flirt.

What makes this GH spoiler and rumor more intriguing is that neither Julian or Kim are looking for love. Julian still hopes Alexis will let him back in her life and Kim is dealing with the fallout of Oscar’s paternity reveal. So, when they make a surprising connection over him pouring her a drink at his bar, sparks fly. But how will Alexis handle seeing her ex in a new romance? Alexis has been casually dating Dr. David Bensch (James DePaiva), but there are no real fireworks there, so Alexis may be jealous.

Kim and Oscar are both in desperate need of a talk. Can they understand what the other is going through? #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/wYTXFSixjS — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 13, 2017

Tangled love lives in 2018

Other General Hospital spoilers for the New Year tease that Ava Jerome (Maura West) might lose her hunky boy toy Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) to her daughter Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) in an episode of karmic payback. Also next week, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) can’t deal with losing Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) and everything else in his life and plans to leave town. Will JaSam ever catch a break? And Drew Cain’s (Billy Miller) romantic New Year’s with Sam goes awry when Carly plots against him.

The GH spoilers for the week of Monday, December 25 through Friday, December 29 reveal that Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) needs support from his family as he struggles with Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) who wants back in his life. Also, Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) and Franco (Roger Howarth) enjoy a romantic Christmas but the New Year promises trouble. Check back often for more General Hospital spoilers and news.