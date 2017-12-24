Conor McGregor Vs. Manny Pacquiao: UFC Announcer Says Pacquiao’s People Calling Him For Fight

While a Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao boxing match hasn’t been officially announced, Pacquiao’s people are trying to make it happen. Reportedly, Pac’s camp is working any and all connections they can to get “The Notorious” Conor McGregor to take another fight in the ring. The latest reports suggest they’re even hitting up a longtime ring announcer and asking him to get in touch with Conor, although it seems as if the mixed martial arts star has his sights set on another type of fight.

Recently, TMZ Sports spoke with legendary octagon announcer Bruce Buffer who was at Los Angeles airport. While Buffer said he’d prefer to see Conor get back into fighting with UFC, he says he’s still being asked for help in making a McGregor vs. Pacquiao fight happen. Buffer mentioned that Pac-Man’s team is so serious about getting a fight going that some of them have been calling him for the past six months to get in touch with Conor. While Buffer likely has the connections, he’s been persistent with telling them he can’t make that sort of thing happen. However, that’s not to say he doesn’t think a fight could be arranged in some capacity.

UFC star Conor McGregor battled boxing great Floyd Mayweather in the ring this past summer. Eric Jamison / AP Images

Buffer weighed in on the calls he’s received.

“I’ve had some of Manny’s friends call me and say, ‘Can you talk to Conor’s management?’ “I told ’em, ‘You guys know who to call — call the right people.'”

In another recent report, Pac-Man’s trainer Freddie Roach said he didn’t see the fight getting made and discussed a possible Jeff Horn rematch as what he thinks is next for Pacquiao.

While Manny Pacquiao excels in the sport of boxing, Buffer went on to say he believes if Pac-Man were willing to fight in the octagon, he’d have a better chance of the fight being made. McGregor recently came out and said he wants to take another fight in mixed martial arts. After all, his previous foray into boxing, a fight in Las Vegas this past summer versus Floyd Mayweather Jr., lasted 10 rounds but resulted in a loss on his record.

UFC's Bruce Buffer: Pacquiao's People Have Been Calling About McGregor Fight https://t.co/YYIQeHUDOu — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) December 24, 2017

At this point, it seems McGregor is intent on getting back into the octagon. While that “never say never” saying exists when it comes to Conor and the potential payday of a boxing match, one has to think he’d much prefer a rematch against Floyd Mayweather Jr. to prove he can defeat him.