‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Wrecks Nikki And Victor’s Vow Renewal Ceremony [VIDEO]

The Young and The Restless spoilers from this week’s soap magazines reveal that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) settle into their secret deal as the holidays continue. There doesn’t seem to be any romance there, and it’s more like a business deal, but both Nikki and Victor are worried that the cops will figure out that it’s not true love that reconciled them and will come for them. To help make the marriage look more authentic, the duo decides to renew their vows, at Victor’s suggestion. It looks like Victor and Nikki will get hitched again in a ceremony that surprises Genoa City.

Another Wedding For ‘Niktor’

Y&R spoilers from She Knows Soaps and this week’s CBS Soaps in Depth indicate that Christine Williams (Lauralee Bell) and Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) are still sniffing around the Newmans looking for a way to take down Victor. They even targeted Nikki when they caught her alone at the Top of the Tower and tried to get her to flip on Victor in exchange for immunity. Nikki and Victor have their differences, but when it comes to family, they are in lock-step and united. That’s what prompts the wedding.

On Tuesday, Nikki tells Victor about Paul and Christine cornering her, and the duo discusses how to get the cops to back off of them. Victor will suggest that they need to convince Paul and Christine that their reunion is the real deal and not just for show. Nikki agrees they need to do more than press releases. Victor stuns Nikki when he suggests, “let’s get married again” and she agrees. Scroll down to the video for Victor’s off-the-cuff proposal.

What do you think Nikki will choose? #YR pic.twitter.com/vyhkE5ABVu — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 19, 2017

Renewal Of Vows At The Newman Mansion

If you pause the video at the right spot, you’ll see new Young and the Restless spoilers that the renewal of vows takes place on New Year’s Eve at the Newman mansion. Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) is there along with Reed Hellstrom (Tristan Lake Leabu), who gets arrested for a DUI this week, and her ex JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill). There’s a photographer there to capture the moment, and Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) are there, as is Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall).

At the end of the video clip, you see Scott and Abby sneaking a kiss, and it could be that they creep off to a corner of the Newman mansion during the wedding to play kissy face. But the important person to look for in the Y&R spoilers promo is Nick because he’s bound to make trouble. Nikki and Victor will have a spat about whom to invite to the ceremony. Victor wants press there, and Nikki wants all of the family there to celebrate their “happy” reunion as a married couple.

Nikki will be quite busy this holiday season on #YR. Get the inside scoop in the latest issue of @soapsindepthcbs! pic.twitter.com/xZGD1DhisP — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 23, 2017

Victor Doesn’t Want Nick At The Wedding

Although Victor and Nikki are trying to get along to save themselves from prison, Nick is still a bone of contention. Nikki will insist that their son must be at the ceremony, so Victor caves and Nick and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) get an invitation. New Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central promise that Nick will make a sacrifice for his family. But what is it? Nick hates the idea of his mother back with his father so inviting him to the ceremony is a big risk.

Some Y&R rumors hint that Nick will disrupt the renewal of vows and air his grievances. That is Victor’s worst nightmare come true. CBS Soaps in Depth revealed that Victor thinks when it comes to the part of the vows where guests must “speak now or forever hold their peace” that Nick will speak and blab to everyone there all the Newman dirty laundry. Stay tuned to CBS to see what happens as the wedding happens this week on Y&R. Check back often for more The Young and the Restless spoilers.