Tom Clancy’s The Division has been an ongoing game with its continuous updates. With the free 1.8 expansion now out with its West Side Pier expansion and other missions, players/agents may be left wondering what is next. Massive’s Managing Director David Polfeldt said their company will continue forward as long as players still remain devoted to the game.

He also mentioned that he thought back in the day that Massive would be working with a smaller amount of players. Turns out, there has been an increase in numbers since version 1.4. That version added on world tiers and The Division developers have had player feedback which helps the game along. This was further reinforced by an Elite Task Force that was announced by Ubisoft so players could physically attend Red Storm’s location in North Carolina.

Although a Division 2 hasn’t been confirmed, it seems that Polfeldt teased it in a sense. Perhaps by omission when mentioning Division 1 perhaps?

“I think it’s a wonderful, wonderful brand that has so many potential stories in it. There are a lot of things that we didn’t do in The Division 1 that are interesting to look at for that brand. I definitely think there’s lots of space for continuation which is beyond just keeping The Division online. But…I can’t talk about that too much right now.”

The Division director seems to have spoken in hindsight when it comes to The Division 1, so this could suggest the possibility of a sequel, according to IGN. He also talked about stories that go further than what currently exists.

Reddit users were stirring on the possibilities. One user said that players are more interested in a sequel than updates or versions and Ubisoft capitalizing on that notion would be of importance to them. Some were making comparisons/contrasts with other games like the Destiny franchise and a suggestion to make the Survival mode competitive with Player Unknown’s Battleground (PUBG).

David also talked about how with their ongoing development and versions they feel they are achieving getting closer to what they’ve originally intended for the the Tom Clancy game, especially since the launch of version 1.8.

“I do think we are much closer today, especially after [Update] 1.8, to the game that we wanted to create, and also to the game that gamers were expecting at launch already.”

That said, let’s take note of what the associate creative director Julian Gerighty said about The Division two years ago, according to Game Rant. He touted it as an ongoing franchise and that he wanted to “really focus on building this experience over the next few years.” He was aware that since this is an online multiplayer experience that people will be longing for more.

So it would appear that Ubisoft/Massive have stuck consistently with their guns for an expansive outlook for the “franchise.” Hopefully, one can experience beyond the island of Manhattan. At least, that’s according to Rick Valassi on Pirate News Radio.