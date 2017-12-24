Jordan Feldstein Dies At 40: Music World Reacts To Death Of Maroon 5 Manager, Brother Of Jonah Hill

The late talent manager was a childhood friend of Adam Levine.

Adam Levine of Maroon 5
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Jordan Feldstein, the well-known talent manager who worked with Maroon 5 since the band’s inception more than 15 years ago, has died at age 40. Feldstein passed away of a reported heart attack at his home in Los Angeles, according to Billboard. Jordan, a father of two, was also the brother of actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein.

Jordan Feldstein was CEO and founder of Career Artist Management, a Beverly Hills talent management agency that helped turn Maroon 5 into superstars. Feldstein was also a childhood friend of Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, and he negotiated the singer’s high-profile stint on NBC’s The Voice. In addition to Maroon 5, Jordan Feldstein managed a wide array of clients that included Sara Bareilles, Big Boi, Rick Springfield, The B-52’s, Robin Thicke, and All-American Rejects.

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 have not yet released a statement on the death of Jordan Feldstein, but after the talent manager’s sudden death was announced, many people in the music industry took to social media to pay tribute to the man that helped launch so many careers in such a short time.

R& B singer Miguel penned a long tribute to Feldstein, captioning a photo of the two of them together as he offered his condolences to Jordan’s kids, family, and friends and reflecting on the “huge, unexpected loss.”

“It’s crazy to know that in our short time, Jordan already made real dreams of mine reality,” Miguel wrote.

“We were/ are just getting started and it’s just sad because I could see years of friendship and success together. Still, I’m grateful to have gotten to know and learn and work w Jordan in our short time… to get a sense of the rare kind of person he was. If he said it, he made it happen. Man, I didn’t think yesterday would be the last time we’d speak. Rest in power Jordan, you’re already missed.”

In addition to Miguel, many other stars took to Twitter to remember Jordan Feldstein, including The Roots’ Questlove, Iggy Azalea, Sheryl Crow, and rapper Big Boi, who wrote, “RIP Jordan, my close friend and manager.” You can read some of the reaction to Jordan Feldstein’s death below.

In 2015, Jordan Feldstein told Billboard he pursued Maroon 5 heavily in order to sign them early in his career, admitting the band was “rightfully scared of having a 21-year-old just out of college as their manager.” But the partnership turned out to be a match made in music heaven, and spearheading Adam Levine’s career will always be a major part of Jordan Feldstein’s legacy–especially the move to get the pop singer on The Voice.

“There is so much good that has come out of The Voice,” Feldstein told Billboard. “NBC got him to host Saturday Night Live, present at the Golden Globes. We have a production company at NBC… They’ve done things for him that have been really rewarding from a business perspective. And obviously, the money doesn’t hurt.”

While he found massive success at a young age, Feldstein, who famously got into a dust-up with Sharon Osbourne at Clive Davis’ 2014 pre-Grammy party (a spat that cost him Sara Bareilles as a client) admitted that as a young talent manager he was sometimes “arrogant.”

“[Losing] Sara Bareilles – someone I was with when she was playing little clubs in Westwood – hurt,” Jordan said. “Sometimes it’s not the right fit though, particularly with me, because I like to speak my mind. You get an honest opinion from me and a lot of people in this business don’t want that.”