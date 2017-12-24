North Korea Calls Latest UN Sanctions An ‘Act Of War’ And Threatened Countries In Favor Of The Resolution

North Korea has denounced the latest UN sanctions against their country and called it an “act of war.” According to the official KCNA news agency, a statement made by the foreign ministry said that the sanctions were comparable to a complete “economic blockade.”

Nearly 90 percent of refined petroleum that is exported to North Korea will be banned by capping them at 500,000 barrels a year. In addition to this, the UN will also cap crude oil supplies to North Korea at four million barrels per year. If another nuclear test or launch of an ICBM is carried out, further reductions may take place.

North Korea’s foreign ministry said that the United States was fearful by their country’s nuclear force and added that the US was getting “more and more frenzied in the moves to impose the harshest-ever sanctions and pressure on our country.”

The UN Security Council applied the latest sanctions as a response to Pyongyang’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile tests. The sanctions sought to limit the access of petrol products and oil, in addition to its earnings from workers across the world, according to BBC.

North Korea's latest sanctions include the return home of all North Koreans working overseas within 12 months and a major cap on the country's shipping.

The ministry said the latest UN sanctions is comparable to an economic blockade.

“We define this ‘sanctions resolution’ rigged up by the US and its followers as a grave infringement upon the sovereignty of our republic, as an act of war violating peace and stability in the Korean peninsula and the region, and categorically reject the ‘resolution.'”

North Korea also threatened those who voted for the sanctions and said they will be held responsible for their participation in the matter. North Korea even went as far as to say that the countries who voted for the sanctions will pay a “heavy price for what they have done,” according to the Guardian.

“Those countries that raised their hands in favour of this ‘sanctions resolution’ shall be held completely responsible for all the consequences to be caused by the ‘resolution’ and we will make sure for ever and ever that they pay heavy price for what they have done.”

On November 29, North Korea boasted that they had successfully tested a new ICBM that put the United States mainland within close range of their deadly nuclear weapons.

The rogue state isn’t backing down and said that their nuclear weapons are a “self-defensive deterrence” which is not against international law.

“We will further consolidate our self-defensive nuclear deterrence aimed at fundamentally eradicating the US nuclear threats, blackmail and hostile moves by establishing the practical balance of force with the US.”

The ministry added that the US should not forget that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) is capable of posing a “substantial nuclear threat to the US mainland.”

China is involved in 90 percent of North Korea’s trade and has asked for a calm resolution from both parties.

Currently, North Korea is now in the process of conducting various tests to load anthrax onto the tips of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), according to Asahi, a Japanese newspaper. The newspaper received information on North Korea’s potential bioterrorist attack from an unidentified source that is tied to South Korean intelligence.

The White House warned during its National Security Strategy this week that North Korea is “pursuing chemical and biological weapons which could also be delivered by missile.”

According to the report, Kim Jong Un’s regime’s tests were done to determine whether or not the deadly bacteria that causes anthrax would be able to survive the high temperatures that are involved in a missile launch, Bloomberg News reported.

South Korean and U.S. intelligence officials had previously warned the public about a suspected North Korean chemical and biological warfare program which was home to 2,500 tons to 5,000 tons of chemical weapons that were believed to be stockpiled.