Meghan Markle Likely To Carry Out Series Of Royal Duties After She Becomes Prince Harry’s Wife

Meghan Markle is no longer an American actress who stars in the hit legal drama series Suits. She is a royal bride-to-be, and on May 19, she will become the wife of Prince Harry, the fifth in line to the British throne. The royal family members are tasked with certain responsibilities, and Meghan Markle, too, will have to carry out a series of royal duties after she gets married to Prince Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed their engagement in the last week of November and soon after, the two embarked on their first royal duty together at the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair in Nottingham, England. Entertainment Tonight (ET) reports that for Meghan Markle, it was the first of many royal engagements before she gets married to Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle intends to become a UK citizen once she becomes Prince Harry’s wife. She is expected to work towards it in the coming years. And royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams tells ET that after tying the knot, she is likely to start her royal duties by getting to know Britain.

“There will be, in future months, visits to all parts of Britain, so that she [Meghan Markle] will get to know the country better. They will be frequently, no doubt, with Harry, [but] some of them may be solo.”

Following the engagement announcement, Kensington Palace said that Meghan Markle would no longer continue to work with the United Nations and other philanthropic organizations. She would start new charity work as a full-time royal. And Meghan Markle will reportedly work with the Royal Foundation; Prince William, Kate Middleton, and her fiancé are members of the foundation. And she may also focus on charitable causes of her own.

Fitzwilliams says that Meghan Markle is likely to be assigned responsibilities that she wants. Moreover, it also depends on what the royal couple has decided on. The royal commentator believes that the two are likely to decide on duties that are “especially charitable.”

“I think clearly Meghan will choose fields to specialize in which she feels strongly about,” Fitzwilliams says.

Moreover, Meghan Markle may wish to support and make appearances for a few organizations that the Duke of Edinburgh supports, according to the royal commentator. Earlier this year in August, Duke of Edinburgh, 96, had his final royal engagement after performing public engagement duties for nearly seven decades. Although he has stepped back from public life, he reportedly continues to be associated with around 800 organizations.

Fitzwilliams says that the “various functions he [Duke of Edinburgh] has will be attended by members of the royal family. Certain ones will be chosen, which Meghan will wish to support.”

Meanwhile, it is being rumored that following their wedding, the Queen is set to give them the royal title of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will marry on Saturday, May 19, in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.