The McLaren 720S Claims Its Latest Victim, Humiliates Tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S In 1/4 Mile Drag Race

The McLaren 720S might not be too daunting on paper, but performance-wise, the British supercar has pretty much decimated anything that it has come across on the track. So far, YouTube’s resident drag racing enthusiast, DragTimes, has only been able to beat his stock McLaren 720S by using a heavily modified 1,250hp Nissan GT-R. For pretty much everything else, the 720S is nigh-unbeatable on the quarter mile.

The British supercar is so fast, in fact, that it stands as one of the few cars to grossly outmatch the lightning-quick Tesla Model S P100D on a straight line. This time around, DragTimes opted to match his McLaren 720S against an interesting opponent: a tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S that makes 675hp.

At its stock form, the 911 Turbo S is already a formidable car, needing just 2.9 seconds to hit 60 mph, as noted in a CarScoops report. That’s practically the same as the McLaren 720S’s 2.8-second 0-60 mph time.

On paper, the McLaren 720S and the Porsche 911 Turbo S are quite evenly matched. The 911 Turbo S, for one, is equipped with a 3.8-liter Turbocharged 6 engine, all wheel drive, and a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. The Porsche also has some improvements, in the form of a Champion Tune that cranks the engine’s output to 675 hp and a Full Exhaust – No Cats package, as noted in an Auto Evolution report.

The McLaren 720S, on the other hand, is equipped with a 4.0-liter twin turbo V8 that makes 710 hp. The British supercar is also fitted with a rear wheel drive and a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. Unlike the Porsche, the 720S is entirely stock, with no modifications except for a new set of tires.

The quarter-mile race of the two supercars, which can be viewed below, could only be described as a classic curbstomp by the McLaren 720S. The two cars lined up, the lights turned green, and the British monster quickly left the Porsche in the dust. Overall, the results of the race were not even close, and despite the two supercars’ comparable stats, it almost seemed like the two vehicles were not even in the same league.

One thing that contributed to the humiliating loss of the Porsche 911 Turbo S was the fact that its driver had a really bad start, taking off almost a full second after the lights turned green. Despite this, the supercar’s power should have kept a respectable distance to the 720S. Alas, just like in several other McLaren 720S races, such was not the case.