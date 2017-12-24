‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Christian Paternity Bombshell, Truth Comes Out, But Not Like You Expect!

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Christian’s paternity shocker will come out, but not in the way you expect. For the past year, Y&R viewers expected Victor (Eric Braeden) to expose the scoop, just to hurt Nick (Joshua Morrow). However, Victor never released the ticking time bomb.

Several weeks ago, Victor threatened Chelsea that he would reveal Christian’s paternity and disrupt her perfect little family with Nick. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that she knew exactly what that meant. Victor could tell Nick that Christian isn’t his son and Chelsea has known about it for over a year. She knew that Nick would come unglued if he ever found out.

According to Soap Central, Chelsea did as Victor wanted and allowed Connor to go to his tree lighting ceremony. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that she didn’t want Nick to find out about Christian. In Chelsea’s mind, the longer she prolongs the truth from coming out, the better. She doesn’t want him to get hurt. Chelsea believes that Nick has suffered more pain than any person ever have to suffer.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea realizes that at some point, Christian’s paternity will come out. She thought she was prepared for it, but when Victor threatened to expose it, she panicked. She wasn’t ready for Nick to turn on her.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick will find out about Christian’s paternity by overhearing Chelsea and Victor talk. Suppose Victor and Chelsea are talking about how unfair it is that Nick believes that Christian is his son when he’s really Adam’s child. Perhaps, Chelsea wants to tell him the truth, but Victor is against it.

According to the Y&R scoop, Nick overhears them talking about it. He realizes they are talking about Christian’s paternity and barges in the room to demand answers. Chelsea doesn’t want to hurt him, but at the same time, she knows Nick deserves to know the truth. Victor will tell his son that Christian isn’t his biological child and that he’s Adam’s son.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Nick will be angry with Chelsea and it could lead to their breakup. He won’t be able to believe that she hid the truth from him. However, Nick has little room to talk. He’s concealing some information from Chelsea too. He knows that his dad brought Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) to Genoa City and he helped her escape when she got into trouble.

With Nick finding out that Christian isn’t his son, the Young and the Restless fans hope that means Adam will enter the storyline soon.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.