Mom Of ‘Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus May Have Tweeted That Javi Marroquin Lied About His Future Deployment

Teen Mom 2‘s Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin may have a hater in their midst. It looks like Briana’s mom Roxanne DeJesus may have made some disparaging tweets about Javi. In the tweets, she does not name Marroquin but she does say that someone is lying about a future deployment and that it makes a good storyline, In Touch Weekly reports. According to In Touch, the tweets were screenshot by a fan and they were posted on December 22. They have since been deleted from Roxanne’s account.

“How many times can you say ‘I’m being deployed’ and not get deployed,” Roxanne reportedly tweeted. “Stop using deployment as a tool for sympathy. But it’s a good storyline. GTFOH [sic]…”

There’s a belief that Roxanne was referring to Javi Marroquin because he recently told Radar Online that he will be deployed again.

“I wasn’t expecting this at all,” Marroquin said to Radar.“I’m trying to put everything together.”

Javi said that his last deployment was difficult for him but he’s grateful that he has a better “support system” now because of Briana.

“She’s what’s keeping me together right now,” he added. Marroquin also said that he will try to enjoy his time before deployment by spending some time with Briana and his son Lincoln. Lincoln is Javi’s son with Brian DeJesus’ Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry.

Views ???????????????????? A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Oct 22, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

As Radar Online notes, Javi has been hinting that he might be deployed soon on social media as well. On Snapchat, he wrote a caption on a photo which said that he was eating whatever he wanted because he won’t be able to do so soon. He also added the caption “Deja vu” to a photo of a document which said “Reporting Instructions.”

Javi and Briana have been dating long distance since they live in different states. He lives in Delaware while she lives in Miami. According to In Touch, DeJesus is spending Christmas in Delaware with Marroquin.

Their relationship became public knowledge back in October when Javi told People Magazine that they were dating. Briana later told E! News that there was nothing going on between them but posted a photo of them together with the caption “#Javiana” not long after.

As E! reports, the two made their relationship Instagram official in early December when Briana posted a photo of them kissing as they both wore burgundy outfits. She captioned the photo with a heart emoji. Marroquin also posted the picture on his page with the caption “King & Queen.”