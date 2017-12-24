Major Update On The Shield’s WWE Future Following Dean Ambrose’s Injury

A few months ago, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins finally reformed The Shield going into WWE TLC. Unfortunately, a viral illness kept Roman on the sidelines for almost two months, and an injury to Dean Ambrose has derailed the trio’s run again. The expectation is that Ambrose will miss at least three months of action, which has the WWE Universe asking some big questions about The Shield’s future.

It’s been rumored for some time that Dean Ambrose would betray Rollins and Reigns before WrestleMania 34. That heel turn would have rekindled a new rivalry between Ambrose and Rollins for the biggest PPV of the year. The current timetable for Ambrose’s recovery and WWE return is just before WrestleMania 34, so it’s possible that WWE officials may not be willing to rush such a big storyline in only a couple of weeks.

However, it has been reported that Dean Ambrose could be medically cleared before WrestleMania. WWE officials could bring him back to WWE television early to set up the angle with Seth Rollins for Mania, all if his recovery goes perfectly. However, the timeline is extremely tight and any issues with his recovery will force Ambrose to miss WrestleMania, but the three-month timeline also is not confirmed.

‘While Dean Ambrose was being written off television this week, the seed was planted for an Ambrose vs. Rollins feud.’ WWE

Whether or not the rivalry between Ambrose and Rollins is rekindled for WrestleMania 34 or afterward, WWE officials already planted the seed for their feud on Raw this week. Samoa Joe and The Bar “injured” Ambrose’s arm to write him off WWE television. On paper, it seems easy for Ambrose to feud with Joe, but it’s likely that Dean will blame Rollins for the injury to restart their conflict and make Ambrose the bad guy.

There is a good chance that WWE officials will reunite The Shield for a very brief run if Ambrose returns to WWE television after WrestleMania. However, it will only serve as a setup for Ambrose to betray Rollins and Reigns. In the meantime, Roman Reigns will stay busy as the Intercontinental Champion and it has been reported that Jason Jordan will take Ambrose’s spot as Rollins’ partner. Unfortunately, the WWE Universe hasn’t received the Shield reunion that many people wanted to see, but it’s been due to bad luck.