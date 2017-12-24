Seattle Seahawks Playoff Scenarios: The Teams Fans Should Root For In Week 16

Seattle Seahawks playoff scenarios present an interesting situation on Sunday (December 24). Week 16 is important for the 2018 NFL Playoffs, with a lot on the line in games around the league. It is going to lead to a lot of exciting football, especially when it comes to the group of NFC teams that are trying to sneak into the postseason as one of the Wild Card winners.

At 8-6 and with only two games left on the regular-season schedule, the Seahawks need to not only win their final two games but also need some help from several other teams. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, just beating the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals won’t be enough, but there are several games on Sunday morning that could change that situation.

In the early games on Sunday, if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers, the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Detroit Lions, and the New Orleans Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons, then the Seahawks will reclaim their own destiny. If those three games resulted in the right teams winning, the Seattle Seahawks’ playoff scenarios will shift completely. This is all based on how the current NFL standings look as the holiday weekend continues. Can the Seahawks overcome the odds and make the 2018 NFL Playoffs?

If the Panthers, Lions, and Falcons all lose on Sunday, then the Seahawks have a very clear route to the postseason. Even taking that into account, the Seahawks also still have a shot at winning the NFC West. If the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams to close out the season, then the Seahawks would win the West if they finish at 10-6. That’s not a very likely playoff scenario, though, which is why the focus on the Wild Card standings will be so important over the next 24 hours.

The Seattle Seahawks take the field against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, with a 1:25 p.m. PT kickoff. Cowboys Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott is finally back with the team after serving a six-game suspension. Previous Seattle Seahawks rumors revealed a confident outlook from Elliott, who feels that he will notch 200 yards against the team. Will he run over the Seahawks’ defense and keep the slim playoff hopes of the Cowboys alive? Or will quarterback Russell Wilson get his team right back to the postseason again? Everything is on the line.