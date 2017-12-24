‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Brady Gets Job Back, Abe Carver Tries To Make Amends

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will get some good news. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, actor James Reynolds teased what happens. After Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) wakes up from his coma, Abe’s anger subsides. He realizes his bad behavior while in a rage and tries to make amends. This includes Hope, who will get her job back as the Salem police commissioner.

Even though Abe Carver remains angry about his son being shot, he does forgive JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). After returning to the hospital, the young man wakes up from his coma. Then, Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) confesses Theo was out that night because of her. Even though Abe doesn’t forgive her, he does understand her regret and anguish.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from SoapCentral reveal that once Theo wakes up, Abe begins to regret his behavior. As fans recall, he demanded that JJ be fired before the internal investigation was complete. Hope refused, which led to the mayor firing her. It is one of his biggest regrets and in an attempt to make amends, he reinstates Hope as the commissioner.

“That’s one of his big regrets in this entire situation. His sadness was so centered on his son and his own grief that the big picture was obscured. And one of his deep, deep regrets was not allowing Hope to continue in her job when she was doing what she was supposed to be doing.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that firing Hope Brady was not Abe’s only regret. Even though some fans don’t understand his rage, grief can make a person do strange and uncharacteristic things. When a parent is threatened with losing a child, many times that parent will want someone to blame. Of course, he blamed JJ since he was the shooter. However, when he wasn’t getting the results he wanted quickly enough, Abe started punishing everyone around him.

Actor James Reynolds told the publication that Abe has a lot of amends to make. The mayor hurt a lot of people in Salem, including those that care for him.

“I don’t think the emotional journey really ends. He has Theo back, but in the middle of this, there are a lot of hurt feelings left behind. A lot of people were injured by his anger and his grief and his sadness, so there will be some healing that has to be done.”

Even though people are hurt by Abe Carver’s actions, most Salemites probably understand. It came from a place of deep pain, sadness, anger, and grief. However, now that Theo is awake, the mayor can begin to make amends and rebuild the relationships that are so important to him.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.