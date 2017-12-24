The Samsung Galaxy S9 And Note 9 Will Continue Samsung’s Comeback In 2018

The year 2016 was a bleak year for Samsung. Things started off well with the release of the Galaxy S7, but then they quickly went downhill with the Galaxy Note 7 — a device that received excellent reviews, but was recalled (twice) due to reported explosions. It ended up that both recalls were due to battery issues.

Samsung dusted itself off in 2017 and came out with the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, which were hugely successful. Then, they further improved their image with the Galaxy Note 8, which earned excellent reviews. CNET gave Samsung’s comeback device four-and-a-half stars.

“The Galaxy Note 8 tops Samsung’s already excellent S8 and S8 Plus with dual cameras and a boatload of stylus tricks. It’s the most feature-rich Android phone you can buy.”

TechRadar also gave the Note 8 four-and-a-half stars and praised its screen, improvements in speed, and battery life. Though the Note 8 isn’t selling in multitudes like the iPhone X, it is still considered the best smartphone of the year by many media sources.

Samsung is expected to continue their comeback, and it’s possible they could possibly take over Apple as the most successful smartphone company once again in 2018. According to Forbes, the new flagship smartphone will have even thinner bezels than the Galaxy S8 (if that’s even possible), a dual camera, a fingerprint scanner that’s not directly next to the camera (this caused a lot of controversy with the S8), and it will likely have the same screen resolution as the S8.

Many think the bezels on the Galaxy S8 are already too thin. Kathy Willens / AP Images

However, as BGR explains, the Galaxy S9 may come in three different versions. One would be the regular S9, the other would be the S9+, and Samsung will also introduce a 5-inch mini version of its new flagship smartphone. Still, many commenters after the article aren’t impressed.

“But i want one with a bezel so i can hold the damn phone without touching the screen!” said Zalamnov, echoing a sentiment that many express with Samsung’s new smartphones.

“Curved infinity display – that’s what bothers me, I need flat screen like on other phones,” said Dacha.

Still, there is a lot of excitement for the Galaxy S9 on Twitter.

This Samsung Galaxy S9 concept is so amazing that it can put the iPhone X to shame https://t.co/9G1AmO3FiK pic.twitter.com/2vyuo7IR2U — Android Marvel (@andromarvel) September 26, 2017

I can't wait for samsung galaxy s9 to be out next year — Sabrina (@sabrinamula) December 16, 2017

Then, there’s the Galaxy Note 9, which is likely to be released late next summer. There haven’t been many rumors about the new phablet yet, but it is highly anticipated. Some hope for stereo speakers, and others hope the device would be slightly smaller since the Galaxy Note 8 is gigantic, even though it can still fit in your pocket.

Besides innovation in smartphones, 2018 could also see Samsung release a standalone VR device that doesn’t use a phone as its screen. There are also rumors of some type of Samsung Galaxy device that has a screen that actually folds. Whatever Samsung comes up with, expect a lot of hype, excitement, and (especially) sales.