WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey Not Making Her Debut At Women’s ‘Royal Rumble’ Match

Ronda Rousey has been heavily linked to a move to the WWE for quite some time now and she is even rumored to be making her debut early next year. There are even speculations that Rousey could end up winning the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match. However, the latest rumors suggest that she might not be appearing at the Royal Rumble in Philadelphia next month.

As first reported by Martin Rogers of USA Today, Rousey is close to finalizing a deal with the WWE and it will be announced by both parties very soon. Rogers’ sources are two people close to the former UFC champion, and even Rousey’s longtime friend and stuntman, Gene Le Bell, believes that she is going to be a WWE superstar. She has been linked to a move to the WWE ever since she made an appearance at WrestleMania 31 with The Rock.

It has led to many speculations that she will win the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match in January. Rousey was one of the biggest names in UFC history and she surely draws a lot of people. However, there might be a very big hurdle that will prevent Rousey from even making an appearance at next month’s huge and historic event.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Ronda Rousey is not available to appear at the Royal Rumble on January 28, 2018, because she is busy filming a movie. Rousey is set to visit Bogota, Colombia, and shoot scenes for her movie Mile 22 with Mark Wahlberg. The filming began last month in Atlanta and the schedule of it conflicts with the Royal Rumble.

Satin also noted that Rousey and the WWE have not agreed on a deal, which makes it even more difficult for her to make her debut as early as January. There is also the fact that movie producers are banning wrestlers-turned-actors such as The Rock and Batista from doing anything physical in the WWE because of insurance issues. A big injury likely delays filming of the movie, which is not what studios want.

Nevertheless, Rousey to the WWE is likely to happen and the only question is when. She is a huge wrestling fan and even started training as a professional wrestler in California back in August. Rousey was being trained by current WWE superstar and former WWE cruiserweight champion Brian Kendrick.

Stephanie McMahon announces the first-ever women’s ‘Royal Rumble’ match. WWE

There were even reports that she has begun training at the WWE Performance Center in Florida. “Rowdy” then appeared at the Mae Young Classic wherein she confronted several female WWE superstars. Some of the rumored matches involving Rousey include a showdown with Asuka for the Raw women’s championship at WrestleMania 34.