WWE News: Surprising Superstars As Final ‘Royal Rumble 2018’ Match Entrants On Latest Odds

With the WWE’s Royal Rumble 2018 pay-per-view about a month away, rumors are swirling as to which surprise entrants might be in the men’s and women’s matches. Adding to the intrigue are the latest betting odds, which were published and give an indication of favorites to win these matches. Not only that, but there have also been odds published that predict which superstars will be the final entrant in both the men’s and women’s Rumble matches. Here are the latest details on who those superstars could be based on the sportsbooks.

When the final buzzer has sounded in past Royal Rumble matches, fans have seen surprise entrants including John Cena, who won in 2008, and Roman Reigns, who finished second in this past year’s match. According to the latest odds from Grovesnor Casino sportsbook online, two superstars are tied at 5-1 odds to be the final entrant in the men’s match for 2018. One of those superstars is John Cena, who is also tied with Shinsuke Nakamura as the overall favorite on the odds for men’s superstars to win the match. The other superstar fetching 5-1 odds as final entrant in the Rumble is current SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan. Seeing the man who championed the “Yes Movement” make a return to the ring would certainly send fans into a frenzy.

Roman Reigns was the No. 30 entrant in the Royal Rumble 2017 match but was eliminated last by winner Randy Orton. WWE

Right behind Bryan and Cena is the Undertaker with 13-2 odds, followed by Big Cass at 8-1 odds. There have always been rumors that Taker might not yet be done with working WWE matches, but it would be a shocker if he is involved based on how quiet he’s been. In terms of Big Cass, he was injured several months ago and was expected to be out up until WrestleMania or later. A handful of superstars have 10-1 odds to be the match’s final entrant. They include Jason Jordan, Kurt Angle, Shinsuke Nakamura, Roman Reigns, and The Rock.

As far as the women’s Rumble match odds for the final entrant, there is one top favorite. As WWE Leaks reported recently, UFC star Ronda Rousey leads all potential entrants with odds of 5-4. As of this report, there have mostly been rumors floating around that Rousey will be a part of this match. She currently leads all women’s contenders with the best odds to win the match, with Asuka also up there. A recent report from Pro Wrestling Sheet indicated that Rousey is filming for a new Mark Wahlberg film called Mile 22, so she may be unavailable for the Royal Rumble.

Current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is next on the list at 4-1, followed by SmackDown Live star Nikki Bella at 5-1. Her sister, Brie Bella, is tied with Charlotte Flair and Shayna Baszler at 13-2 odds to enter the match last. Asuka, Carmella, and Paige each have 8-1 odds, while Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Stephanie McMahon each have 10-1 odds to be the final entrant for the historic match.

Both the men’s and women’s matches will be a part of the Royal Rumble 2018 pay-per-view, scheduled for Sunday, January 28, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.