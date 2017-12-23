Watch Golden State Warriors Vs. Denver Nuggets Online: Live Streaming And TV Channels

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Denver Nuggets at home tonight as they will look to extend their winning streak to 12 games after a win against the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night. As for the Nuggets, they will enter the contest looking to take advantage of another team being short at the backcourt position. On Friday night, the Nuggets were able to beat the Portland Trail Blazers without Damian Lillard 102-85.

Good news for the Warriors is that Draymond Green returned to action against the Lakers and was able to contribute 13 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists in 30 minutes of action. However, it was the play of Kevin Durant who led the Warriors with 33 points, 7 assists, and 7 rebounds along with Jordan Bell (20 points) who helped fend off the Lakers 113-106.

The Nuggets will look for a similar performance from Nikola Jokic who scored 27 points and Wilson Chandler who added 21 points and 11 rebounds against the short-handed Blazers Friday. This is just the second meeting this season between the two teams with the Warriors pulling out a 127-108 win on November 4. However, Stephen Curry was present in that game as he knocked down five three-pointers in the victory. Curry will not be available at least until Christmas Day as reported by CBS Sports.

Game time for the Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets is set for 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday night. The game will be televised live on three separate networks. For those in the Warriors viewing area, you can watch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area local channel. For viewers in the Nuggets area, you can watch the game on Altitude Sports. Lastly, if you’re not in the viewing area and would still like to watch the game, you can also buy a single-game package at NBA League Pass.

For those who love to stream from either your home computer, tablet or phone, you can do so. Viewers in the Warriors area can go to NBC Sports Bay Area. For viewers in the Nuggets area, you can use the Altitude Sports Direct TV site as well. And finally, for those outside of the viewing area of both teams, you can head to NBA League Pass to stream the game, but for a price.