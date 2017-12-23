Kristen Stewart Remains Loyal To Stella Maxwell As Robert Pattinson Gets Tangled In New Girlfriend Rumors

Kristen Stewart spent the better part of 2016 dating around. But towards the New Year, she met and started dating Stella Maxwell, a Victoria’s Secret model and an ex of Miley Cyrus. Since then, Kristen and Stella have been together, following each other to major cities all over the world as their modeling and filming schedules allowed them. 2017 has been a year of commitment for Twilight actress.

However, for her ex-boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, it has been a year of relationship turmoil. After he received amazing reviews for his performance in Good Time, he broke things off with his fiancee, FKA Twigs, whom he has been with for several years. While it seemed hopeful that they would patch things up, it looks like he is still resolutely single.

With Christmas and New Years drawing close, the 27-year-old actress is still going steady with her model girlfriend.

“Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell looked every inch in love as they were spotted leaving a lunch date in Beverly Hills on Thursday,” reports Daily Mail. “The Twilight actress, 27, cut a casual figure in a dark hoodie as Victoria’s Secret model, 27, rocked ripped denim carrying her dog Trip.”

They just spent a stretch of time not being together as Stella had to walk the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai. They reunited in Germany, where Kristen attended the show as one of the brand ambassadors and Stella walked as one of the runway models.

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Pattinson has been getting tangled up in a multitude of dating rumors. First, people started to speculate that he was dating a former Harry Potter co-star, Emma Watson after she broke up with her long-time boyfriend, William Knight. Then, he was briefly linked with Kate Beckinsale, the star of Love & Friendship, and a “mystery blonde” that he left a party with.

Since then, Robert Pattinson has remained out of the public’s eye, carefully avoiding paparazzi as the holiday season nears.

His ex-fiancee, FKA Twigs, seems to be spending much of her time concentrating on her work and fashion. She often posts pictures of herself glammed out in trendy makeup and luxurious outfits.

Kristen Stewart is currently rumored to be in Elizabeth Bank’s reboot of Charlie’s Angels.