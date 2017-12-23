Serena Williams’ Husband Reveals Nickname For Baby Daughter, Daddy Takes Charge As Australian Open Nears

The rumors are afloat that Serena Williams will play at 2018 Australian Open to defend her last year’s title. With just a few weeks to go until the start of the tournament in Melbourne, the former world number one may have to limit her time with her baby daughter in order to concentrate on training. Luckily, her husband, Alexis Ohanian, has stepped up to the plate to fully assume the role of baby daddy as his wife gets into game mode.

The 36-year-old tennis player was a few weeks pregnant with her first baby when she won the championship title at 2017 Australian Open. She announced the good news in the summer when she began to show her baby bump. Alexis Olympia Ohanian arrived into the world on September 1, 2017, which showed that she was a New Years baby to the unexpectant couple.

Serena and Alexis had their fairytale wedding in New Orleans this fall, attended by Hollywood A-listers like Beyonce, Jay-Z and her sister, Venus Williams. Then she spent her honeymoon on a private island off the coast of the Bahamas with her baby daddy and daughter.

Back in the states, she has been quietly training in an attempt to make a triumphant comeback at 2018 Australian Open. The tournament director has been making definitive statements that she will play next year.

“She’s got her visa, she’s entered, she’s practicing and she’s probably just got to find a bit more space for a bigger entourage,” he said to Herald Sun. And he is confident that she will be ready. There’s no question that she’ll be ready in our view and she wants to break a record that is Margaret Court’s. It would be a pretty significant accomplishment for her to be able to do that.”

The tennis champ uploaded a picture of a hard court, which was the closest she came to confirm the director.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Dec 18, 2017 at 7:37am PST

As Serena is concentrating on herself, her husband is stepping up to the plate to be a father to his daughter. He recently uploaded a picture of her daughter, showing the world how he took her for her first swim.

He also revealed that he calls her “Junior” as a nickname, which got a roar of approval from his followers.

This picture came just a few days after he posted a video showing himself partying it up at Reddit holiday party, in which he revealed that while he stays out, his wife is “waiting for me at home every night.”

All in all, Alexis Ohanian seems to enjoy his time being a daddy to his baby daughter.

Lazy Sunday. A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr.???? (@alexisohanian) on Dec 3, 2017 at 5:33pm PST

Australian Open is set to start on January 15, 2018.