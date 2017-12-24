‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Vivian And Kate Go To War, Will The DiMera Family Survive Reign Of Terror?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for January, 2018, reveal Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) will face her old adversary. That individual is Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow). The two women will face off, but what will be the outcome of the battle?

Vivian Alamian and Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) are crashing the New Year’s Eve party on December 29. However, the devious duo have a lot more planned in the next few weeks. Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the first week of January reveal that Vivian and Kate will face off. The two women are old enemies, so it makes sense that they would engage in battle once again.

The battle between Vivian and Kate will happen on January 3, the same day as Stefan’s surprising news for Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller). Those events will occur just one day after Louise Sorel’s character makes a shocking announcement. It is all leading up to a war with the DiMera family.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased that Vivian would return with a vengeance. Due to her history with Kate, many fans predicted the two women would face off.

In addition, there is going to be a murder and the victim is a well-known Salemite. Some are wondering if Vivian might resort to killing her enemies. Viewers speculate that Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) or Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) could be possible victims. Vivian has a history with both the DiMera and Kiriakis families.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from She Knows reveal that Vivian won’t be the only one causing problems. Her son, Stefan DiMera, will also cause a commotion with Chad (Billy Flynn). This will result in some accusations of Stefan being behind the DiMera sabotage. As fans recall, the company lost millions of dollars the last time they were outbid.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, head writer Ron Carlivati teased Stefan DiMera’s storyline. In addition to corporate wars, expect a romantic element. It turns out that the newcomer becomes smitten with Chad’s wife, Abigail (Marci Miller).

There is no question that the DiMeras will be around for a long time. Carlivati explained that creating the character of Stefan was a tribute to Stefano DiMera’s (the late Joseph Mascolo) legacy. While Louise Sorel is only back for a short time, Tyler Christopher is slated to be on a lot longer. He might be a force that Chad, Andre, and Kate will have to deal with for quite some time.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.